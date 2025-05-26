Dubai, UAE – The 11th Annual HR Tech MENA Summit, held on May 20–21, 2025, in Dubai, UAE, concluded successfully with over 500 senior HR and tech leaders from across the MENA region in attendance. This prestigious event organized by QNA International, focused on the evolving intersection of human resources and technology, highlighted how AI, data analytics, and HR tech are transforming the workplace today and tomorrow. From a decade of legacy to stepping into a new era, the summit marked a defining moment in the region’s HR journey—one where Tech Transformation is no longer a choice but a necessity, human connections meet intelligent systems in a powerful blend of human and tech, and every interaction becomes a digital handshake driving workforce evolution.

Celebrating a decade of legacy and stepping into a new era, the summit spotlighted the region’s ongoing digital transformation and commitment to employee-centric practices. With a sharp focus on innovation, AI integration, and workforce agility, the event gathered C-suite executives, decision-makers, and pioneering tech experts. Key discussions revolved around the role of AI in enhancing employee experience, streamlining decision-making, and supporting data-driven HR strategies.

Over two impactful days, the summit provided a platform for knowledge-sharing, networking, and strategic collaboration. “Our latest survey, conducted during the event, revealed that many organizations now expect over half of their HR decisions to be data-driven, and 83% rate AI highly important in HR processes,” said Sidh NC, Director at QNA International, the event organizer. “These insights demonstrate the region’s accelerated shift toward digital-first HR strategies and a future-ready workforce.”

In addition to keynote addresses and panel discussions, the summit facilitated in-depth exploration into how emerging technologies are redefining traditional HR functions. James Tarbit, Global Head of Employee Experience at Ipsos, shared his perspective: “It’s been a fascinating summit. The conversation is becoming more timely than ever. With AI adoption doubling in the past 12 months, this is truly the perfect time to be having these discussions.

The summit also emphasized the importance of high-quality engagement. Anthony Keenan, Solutions Director at Qualtrics Middle East, highlighted the event’s collaborative spirit: “The networking breaks have been excellent. I was impressed by the diversity and quality of delegates. This dynamic was clearly driven by the insightful content shared during the sessions, which focused everyone on the core themes of the day.”

A standout moment came from Mohammed A. Bukhary, Deputy Mayor of Human Capital for Makkah, who spoke about the event's role in regional collaboration: “Being here with so many talented professionals and HR experts is a tremendous opportunity. Events like this enable us to share knowledge, exchange best practices, and strengthen our community. The collective experience is immense-more than a thousand years of expertise gathered in one place. ”

While technology remained central to the summit, the event also emphasized human connections in a digital-first world. Ali AbuHaliqa, Executive Director of Human Capital and Deputy Chief Corporate Support Officer at Mubadala Energy, reflected: “It was truly a pleasure to be part of the event. I enjoyed the energy in the room and the engaging discussions. “

The positive energy continued with reflections from Lisa Lyons, Partner at Mercer, who appreciated the diverse perspectives brought to the table: “It has been fascinating to hear such a diversity of thought from panelists, keynote speakers, and delegates. The mix of participants—from leaders of large organisations to start-ups created a unique chemistry and range of viewpoints that made every conversation meaningful.”

A major feature of the summit was the live survey conducted throughout the event, which offered real-time insights into the region’s evolving HR tech landscape. Survey results showed that nearly half of the respondents now expect data to drive most HR decisions, while over two-thirds (69.8%) see AI as vital in HR processes. These findings reinforced the urgency for businesses to adapt and embrace smarter, tech-enabled HR strategies.

As the region’s flagship gathering for HR innovation, the next edition promises deeper insights, cutting-edge trends, and even more strategic networking opportunities. With continued focus on AI, data analytics, employee experience, and organisational agility, the upcoming summit aims to help organisations future-proof their HR operations and workforce strategies. As we move from a decade of legacy into a new era of transformation, the HR Tech MENA Summit stands as the region’s most prestigious and premier event, creating a powerful digital handshake between technology and human potential.

“The 11th HR Tech MENA Summit was more than just a gathering—it was a catalyst for action,” said Sidh NC, Director at QNA International. “As we turn the page on a decade of progress, we’re stepping into a future where HR is not just enhanced by technology but empowered by it. The conversations, connections, and commitments made here will echo across boardrooms and businesses, driving a more agile, intelligent, and human-centered world of work.”

The successful conclusion of the 11th HR Tech MENA Summit not only underscored the MENA region’s commitment to HR innovation but also laid a strong foundation for the future of work. As organisations continue to adopt new technologies and agile practices, summits like the HR Tech MENA Summit will play a crucial role in shaping the workplace of tomorrow, where the blend of human insight and technological advancement drives meaningful, lasting change.

