The three-day event will promote circular economy and tackle Middle East region’s waste challenges by exploring innovative product and ideas

Taking place from April 16 to 18, the EcoWASTE Forum will highlight the region’s effort to curb plastic and industry waste

Tadweer Group is the Strategic Partner for the 10th Year in a row

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The highly anticipated EcoWASTE Exhibition & Forum will return for its 10th edition on April 16 to 18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. As one of six vertical platforms within the World Future Energy Summit, the Exhibition will explore a wide variety of potential solutions to help close the loop on the Gulf’s waste challenges.

Organised by RX Middle East as part of the World Future Energy Summit, with Tadweer Group as Strategic Partner, the milestone exhibition will convene global stakeholders to explore innovative technologies that hold the potential to transform waste management practices.

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tadweer Group, announced the return of EcoWASTE at a press conference on March 4: “As we usher in the 10th edition of EcoWASTE, we are proud to pioneer opportunities and conversations focused on revolutionising recycling, reducing waste, and promoting a circular economy in the MENA region. Our proactive efforts to unlock the value of waste to help create a greener tomorrow align with our Waste to Zero goals, and ultimate ambition to divert 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste from landfills by 2030. We look forward to bringing the industry together to exchange insights and engaging with world leaders, experts and the public as we continue to make key contributions to the UAE’s sustainability strategy and global emissions objectives."

With sustainability at the top of the global agenda, the highly anticipated Exhibition at the World Future Energy Summit promises a comprehensive programme spanning three days. Visitors can expect engaging panel discussions, informative case studies, technology showcases, and presentations delivered by industry experts. These sessions will delve into critical topics such as waste to energy, community engagement, the role of the circular economy in government decarbonisation targets, enhancing circular practices to create new revenue streams from waste management and practical approaches to reduce packaging.

This year, Tadweer Group will highlight best practices from its own sustainability initiatives, including the construction of a new waste to energy plant in Abu Dhabi, which will begin in 2024. The plant will both divert waste from landfills and contribute to minimising reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

Tadweer Group also plans to showcase updates on upcoming projects. This includes a waste to sustainable aviation fuel plant in Al Ain and a first-of-its-kind pilot using Levidian’s LOOP technology, an innovative approach that strips carbon from gas produced by organic waste and stores it in high-quality graphene, a material that is 200 times more resistant than steel. Tadweer Group will also launch its Waste to Art competition, recognising sustainability in art, and host its Sustainable Stand Awards, acknowledging innovation combined with eco-friendly exhibition spaces.

Additionally, the exhibition in April will host a number of prominent regional and international exhibitors, including Italy’s Dulevo International, Denmark’s Eldan Recycling, ATI Industries of France, the US-owned BTS Biogas SRL, and Serbia’s Plastik Gogic.

World Future Energy Summit 2024 is expected to host close to 400 exhibitors, attract more than 30,000 visitors, and feature over 350 speakers addressing solar, ecowaste, water, clean energy, climate and environment, and smart cities. This year will also see the addition of three new forums on The Pathway to 1.5C, Green Finance, and eMobility.

For more information on the event and how to get involved, visit: https://www.worldfutureenergysummit.com.

About World Future Energy Summit

The annual World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi is the world’s leading business event for future energy, clean-tech, and sustainability. Bringing together government and business leaders, through its exhibitions and conferences, it showcases pioneering solutions and ground-breaking initiatives in clean energy, water, EcoWASTE, smart cities and climate change.

As a global hub for business, innovation, and knowledge exchange, the World Future Energy Summit, inspires the advancement and transfer of ideas, technologies, and investment across borders and between the public and private sectors worldwide.

About EcoWASTE

EcoWASTE Exhibition & Conference is at the forefront of the zero-waste conversation in the MENA region and is dedicated to advancing new business opportunities and best practices for sustainable waste management. The 10TH edition of the exhibition, which is one of the World Future Energy Summit's six vertical platforms, will look at a wide range of potential solutions to help close the loop on the waste concerns facing the Gulf.

The exhibition and industry conferences help stimulate sustainable growth for all stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.worldfutureenergysummit.com

About RX (Reed Exhibitions)

RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com



About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 33,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

RELX is the holding company and owner of RX, the organiser of The World Future Energy Summit.



About Tadweer

Tadweer Group, part of ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based holding company, is leading the way in promoting sustainable waste practices and establish new benchmarks for the circular economy. The company’s strategic vision is aimed at revolutionising waste management by unlocking the value of waste.

As the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group is committed to deploying advanced technologies and fostering strategic partnerships in support of the UAE's sustainability objectives, working towards its goal of diverting 80% of Abu Dhabi’s waste away from landfill by 2030. In addition to its commitment to Abu Dhabi, Tadweer Group has ambitious international goals, striving to make significant contributions to sustainable waste management beyond the UAE.

For more information, please visit Tadweer.ae

