Dubai, UAE : DRIFT Beach Dubai, the chic award-winning beachfront destination, has revealed an array of experiences to kick off 2022 in elegant style. From live entertainment acts and a delicious breakfast, guests can create unique memories at the city’s most popular beach club.

Chic Wednesdays

Guests are welcome to enjoy Chic Wednesdays*, a mid-week experience offering pool and beach access for those having breakfast at DRIFT Restaurant from 9am – 11am*, guaranteeing the perfect dose of Vitamin D, alongside some nutritious, yet delicious food to start the day.

Located at the famed One&Only Royal Mirage, one of Dubai’s most luxurious hotels, guests can expect impeccable service, to complement the stunning surroundings and sumptuous food.

Weekend live entertainment

Not just a standard beach club, DRIFT is an urban retreat, that offers intuitive service on hand at every glance.

On Saturdays, guests can enjoy full days soaking up the rays and relax by the pool while listening to live music played by DRIFT’s resident DJ, Javi. It gets better, expect a live saxophonist, bongo player, and violinist to perform at 2pm to really get those weekend vibes going.

Alternatively, sip on crisp Rosé and dine on Provençal dishes whilst singing your Sunday afternoon away with soulful tunes played by DRIFT’s resident singer Bibi, every week starting at 2pm. This weekly performance will take place at DRIFT’s restaurant which overlooks the impressive temperature-controlled infinity pool and lush landscape of the private grounds.

To avoid disappointment, pre-booking is recommended for each experience, please email: info@driftbeachdubai.com or call 04 315 2200.

*Chic Wednesdays is not valid in conjunction with any other discount or promotional offer. The promotion is also not valid during Public Holidays, Festive Period and Eid.

ABOUT DRIFT BEACH DUBAI

DRIFT is an award-winning beach club located at one of Dubai’s most luxurious hotels, One&Only Royal Mirage. Since opening in 2017, DRIFT has become one of the city’s best beachfront locations and pools, offering understated elegance through its adult-only beach club, as well as its chic Provençal restaurant serving breakfast and lunch.

ABOUT SUNSET GROUP

Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife. The group has since rapidly grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands.

SHG has presence in nine countries across 26 brands with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts such as: METT Hotel & Beach Resort in Bodrum, Azure Beach, Ammos, DRIFT Beach Dubai, Black Tap, Luigia, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more. In addition, SHG is set to open multiples venues in 2021, including L’Amo, Aura, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM and MOTT 32.

DRIFT Beach Dubai opening hours:

Pool and Beach: 10:00am to 7:00pm daily

Restaurant: 9:00am to 8:00pm Monday – Thursday, 9:00am to 9:00pm Friday – Sunday

Website: https://driftbeachdubai.com/

