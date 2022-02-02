Dubai, UAE : Emirates Glass LLC, one of the leading processors of architectural flat glass in the Middle East and wholly owned by Dubai Investments PJSC, is upgrading its product offering through the installation of the Glaston Vortex Pro Jumbo Series high performance flat tempering line to provide high-quality, larger tempered glass. The Glaston Group is a leading global glass company providing high-quality glass processing machines and services for architectural, solar appliance and automotive applications.

The company’s new tempering furnace is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and is designed to produce large glasses that are up to eight meters long. The line is specifically designed to Temper High Performance Coated Glass with lowest emissivity & highest quality.

The machine is equipped with ‘Edge Control’, an active edge control technology that incorporates an intelligent cooling profiling which automatically adapts to the glass size and minimizes edge lift. The furnace is also equipped with online quality measurement system called ‘iLook’ – an automated scanning system for measuring optical quality of tempered glass that eliminates the need for manual measurement of glass distortion and aesthetics. The installation of the new furnace is in line with Emirates Glass’ dynamic growth strategy, which focuses on providing high-quality products to meet growing demand for tempered glass across the Middle East region.

Rizwanulla Khan, Executive President, Emirates Glass LLC, said “At Emirates Glass we are focused on continually expanding our business, including the optimization of our production processes, increasing efficiency, and expanding our product offering. This is shown by recent upgrades, including the installation of this new furnace. As the market for high quality, larger tempered glass continues to grow, there is a clear need for investing in advanced systems to fulfill the demand for glass quality that stands out from the competition. We have been partnering with Glaston technology since 2000, and this new technology will enable us to process large glasses in line with growing demand.”

The Glaston Group, headquartered in Helsinki with offices across the world, has more than 50 years’ experience in delivering high-end tempering lines worldwide. The Glaston Jumbo Series is designed to improve quality and efficiency with actual measured data, offering the best heating control available in the market for high quality results.

