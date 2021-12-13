Ducab to supply turnkey solutions to GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business electrification project in Iraq, including Overhead conductors for 288 KM OHL (Over Head Line) project.

United Arab Emirates: Ducab Group—one of the UAE's largest industrial manufacturing businesses & solution providers—has been awarded to supply overhead conductors for a 288 KM OHL (Over Head Line) project as part of a GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business electrification project in Iraq.

The project complements Iraq’s larger energy transition plan, moving the nation into a regional energy hub through smart and sustainable grid infrastructure. The building of advanced and reliable power supplies across the country will also support various other sectors as part of Iraq’s overall economic development strategy, with the World Bank currently estimating Iraq's economy to expand 6.3% over the next two years.

Ducab participated in the GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business tender for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 400kV overhead transmission line interconnecting Jordan and Qaim area in Iraq. This is being done in connection with a re-enforcement program for EPC, and the supply of substations and transmission lines (132kV/400kV) turnkey projects.

Mohammad A. Almutawa, CEO of Ducab Group, said: "Our products and services have a direct impact on communities, industries and nations. By supplying energy solutions to the Iraq power project, we can help ensure a reliable power supply to Iraq and aim to support the country in achieving its socio-economic objectives."

"Being picked for this strategic project further demonstrates the exemplary quality of Ducab products in the global marketplace. We are confident this will build on a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Iraqi energy sector," Almutawa added.

Iraq has in the recent past faced challenges matching electricity supply with demand. In 2019, for example, analysts have estimated that peak demand was 26 GW, 58% higher than generation capacity[1]. GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business signed a contract with the Ministry of Electricity in Iraq to support these shortcomings, bringing in Ducab as a key supplier on the project.

Johan Bindele, Senior Executive Director of GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions said: “Ducab Group’s extensive experience in manufacturing high-quality cable solutions, and deep understanding of the Middle East energy landscape, were instrumental in enabling the transmission infrastructures in Iraq. We are excited to work on this mega project with Ducab and provide sustainable and effective solutions to some of the country’s most demanding needs.”

He further added that, “The association with Ducab for this strategic project is further promoting Ducab’s products and the strength of the "Make it in the Emirates" brand. Working with a global industry leader such as GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business in such a complex project further advances Ducab's standing in the international energy sector, and its position as a global energy solutions supplier for cable systems providing “Energy for change” that generates positive economic, social, and environmental impact. GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions looks forward to partner with Ducab for this project and deliver on its mission “We electrify the world with advanced grid technologies and accelerate the energy transition””

About Ducab

As one of the largest manufacturing businesses in The Emirates, Ducab provides world-class solutions to the global energy sector. Since 1979, the company has expanded from its home markets and now has a footprint in 45 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and the Americas.

Today, Ducab operates six high-tech manufacturing facilities and manages its own research and development, and specialised testing laboratories. With an increasing focus on renewables, the company produces advanced copper and aluminium wire and cable products as part of its end-to-end energy solutions. Its sister company Ducab HV provides power transmission solutions, while its metals business DMB (includes DAC) provides high-quality aluminium and copper industrial products to customers around the world.

Ducab employs just over 1,400 professionals across plants and offices in the Middle East region and contributes annual revenues of over $1.3bn to the UAE economy. Through Senaat, Ducab Group is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. Equally Ducab is owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), which is the strategic investment arm of Dubai managing a broad portfolio of assets across wide spectrum of sectors globally.

