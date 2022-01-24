Asan’s first international healthcare facility to offer specialised gastroenterology care including endoscopy, bariatrics, and gastronomic organ transplant

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) has signed a strategic agreement to bring Asan Medical Center (AMC), the largest and foremost hospital in South Korea South to the Middle East for the first time.

The agreement between DHCA, Scope Investment, a UAE private investment group, and AMC, was signed on the opening day of Arab Health 2022, the leading medical equipment exhibition in the Middle East, and will lead to the opening of the Asan-UAE Gastroenterology Hospital, a first foray for AMC outside South Korea, in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) Phase 2.

The initiative reinforces Dubai’s vision of becoming a leading healthcare destination by bringing the sector’s biggest names and experienced talents to address the increased demand for quality specialised healthcare services.

“This agreement builds on the long-standing strategic relationships between the UAE and South Korea across various sectors. A first for the healthcare sector, this agreement not only demonstrates our desire to contribute to Dubai’s vision by enabling healthcare excellence it also shows the growing global confidence in Dubai as a health and wellness destination. Integrating Asan – UAE Gastroenterology Hospital into the DHCC community will serve a considerable number of patients locally and regionally. The hospital will reduce the need for long-distance travel to obtain high-quality medical services,” said Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

A 60-bed hospital, including royal and VIP rooms, and four operating theatres, Asan–UAE Gastroenterology Hospital will provide adults and pediatric patients with comprehensive gastroenterology care such as endoscopy, bariatrics, oncology related diseases, and gastronomic organ transplant. It will also provide vital support facilities including rehab, outpatient clinics, ICU, and one-day care unit.

“Asan – UAE Gastroenterology Hospital is in line with our strategy to partner with leading healthcare providers. We have a long-standing partnership with Dubai Healthcare City, and it was a natural choice to establish the new hospital in Dubai Healthcare City, allowing Asan Medical Centers to serve patients from across the GCC,” said Scope Investment CEO Fareed Bilbeisi.

Prof Joon Pio Hong, Head of AMC’s International Business Development, added: “we are excited to launch our first hospital at Dubai Healthcare City. We firmly believe our hospital and level of care will complement the world-class healthcare services offered in the city. We look forward to collaborating with our partners Scope Investment for the establishment of the hospital.”

Healthcare investors looking for an ideal destination to launch their business can learn more about DHCC services at the Dubai Healthcare City stand A30 (Hall 6) at Arab Health 2022, which runs at Dubai World Trade Centre until January 27.

