Dubai: Dubai Dental Hospital (DDH), Dubai’s first and largest dental hospital, has teamed up with the Al Jalila Foundation, to provide fully funded, lengthy and multi-disciplinary dental treatments for five children and two adults with cleft lip and palate cases.

The initiative is being coordinated in conjunction with the non-profit medical service organization Operation Smile UAE, which referred the cases. The seven patients of different ages will undergo treatments over the next three years or more, which will be funded by Al Jalila Foundation.

Dubai Dental Hospital, the clinical affiliate of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and the teaching hospital of its dental college, Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, will provide full treatment for the cases along with a pediatric surgeon from Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital (Al Jalila Children’s). MBRU faculty, along with its dental postgraduate students and the Al Jalila Children’s surgeon will progress the cases.

“Caring for these cases are in line with our hospital’s commitment to provide the Dubai community with the right services and our aspirations to become a globally recognized destination for innovative and integrated health and wellness. Together with our partners at MBRU, Al Jalila Foundation and Al Jalila Children’s, we work to advance health and impact lives.” explained Dr. Khawla Belhoul, Senior Director, DDH.

Multiple specialists will work on the cases, which range in severity. Dr. Iyad Hussein, Associate Professor – Pediatric Dentistry, Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, explained: “Some patients require pediatric dentistry, others a combination of pediatric, orthodontic, periodontic and prosthodontic treatment. We will assess each case and optimize our network of specialists who will work as a team to ensure the best long-term outcomes for these patients.”

He further continued, “Patients who have cleft lip and palate require care from birth to the age of 18 years along a clear globally recognized pathway that requires the work of a multidisciplinary cohesive cleft team to support the good work of Operation Smile UAE. This team has at its core a specialist joint dental team, from Dubai Dental Hospital and Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, carefully liaising with the cleft/plastic surgery team at all levels and stages. The DDH dental team includes orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, periodontology, prosthodontics, and oral and maxillofacial surgery. We assess each case and optimize our network of specialists who collaborate to ensure the best long-term outcomes for these patients.”

Operation Smile has volunteers in the UAE who are part of the global movement to help give anyone born with a cleft condition safe, effective, and timely surgery and comprehensive care, regardless of where they call home.

“At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe that every child deserves a chance to grow up healthy and achieve their dreams. With the support of our donors and medical partners, we are able to provide the most innovative medical treatment to give hope to young patients while easing the financial burden on their families so that they can focus on their child’s healing journey. Dental disorders and cleft conditions can cause a number of health complications and impact psychological wellbeing. Cleft surgery is life-transforming and nothing gives us greater joy than to be able to give the gift of smiles to children in need.” Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation.

“After providing the necessary surgery for these patients to treat their cleft lip and cleft palate conditions, Operation Smile UAE reached out to Dubai Dental Hospital to help with the more specialized dental and orthodontic care required in the next steps of these patients journeys towards healthier lives. We are honored and delighted to be working with such caring professionals who truly share the values and beliefs of Operation Smile and are willing to help change the lives of our patients. The facilities, expertise and kindness available at DDH are enormously appreciated by both patients and Operation Smile UAE.” Morag Cromey-Hawke, Executive Director Operation Smile, UAE.

Operation Smile UAE which is a branch of the international charity "Operation Smile", was established in January 2011 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif Al Nahyan wife of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation. The foundation provides free, safe, corrective surgery for children and young people born with cleft lip and cleft palate. To date, more than 300,000 patients in 30 countries around the world have benefited from surgeries provided by Operation Smile UAE.

