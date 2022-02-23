Dubai, UAE: Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), has launched the “Dubai CommerCity Partnership Program”. The Program seeks to build strong partnerships at a global level to provide businesses established in the free zone with specialised services in diverse fields.

Dubai CommerCity’s program comes in line with the free zone’s efforts to provide a first-of-its-kind system in the MENA region to support e-commerce companies in every stage and throughout their operations. The Program aims to provide the free zone’s customers with the required services through its partners, in accordance with the best technical specifications and the highest levels of quality standards.

Dubai CommerCity invites companies that provide specialised services for business setup, strategy consulting and business advisory, e-commerce platforms and services, warehousing and last mile delivery, digital marketing, and other services related to e-commerce, to apply for the program via the free zone’s official website and present their portfolio of services and relevant quality certificate.

On another note, Dubai CommerCity launched a new incentive package, which emphasises its strategic role in bolstering the growth of the e-commerce sector in the UAE and the region. The package provides different types of businesses, in all shapes and sizes, with tailored services, which cover establishing a business, registering a company, reserving office space and warehouses, consultations, and more. Interested parties can contact the free zone via its official channels.

With an area covering 2.1 million square feet and an investment of around AED 3.2 billion, Dubai CommerCity is uniquely designed to support new and existing e-commerce businesses across the MEASA region. Dubai CommerCity includes state-of-the-art offices, as well as warehousing and last-mile delivery services. With its world-class infrastructure, the free zone provides flexible office sizes and scalable fulfilment centres, which offer various dedicated solutions for e-commerce businesses.

Dubai CommerCity is divided into three clusters, each with its innovative design. The Business Cluster is home to modern landscaped buildings with Grade A premium offices; the Logistics Cluster, which consists of state-of-the-art dedicated and multi-client warehouse units with scalable pay-as-you-go pricing models; and the Social Cluster houses restaurants, cafes, exhibition halls, and events.

Dubai CommerCity is divided into three clusters, each with its innovative design. The Business Cluster is home to modern landscaped buildings with Grade A premium offices; the Logistics Cluster, which consists of state-of-the-art dedicated and multi-client warehouse units with scalable pay-as-you-go pricing models; and the Social Cluster houses restaurants, cafes, exhibition halls, and events.

In addition to the offices and warehouses, Dubai CommerCity can offer a full turnkey one-stop-shop e-commerce solution of support and services to enable brands and retailers build and launch an online store in as short and optimal time as possible, something that is now a priority due to the ongoing pandemic and the increasing growth of customers moving to purchase online.

