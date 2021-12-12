PHOTO
- Spectrum Networks hopes to ease the transition by offering high-quality training in AWS cloud-computing technology, which is rapidly changing the way organizations – especially businesses – operate.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates : Spectrum Networks, a Dubai-based professional services and corporate training enterprise serving the MENA and Asia Pacific regions, has taken the lead in providing cutting-edge training as it pertains to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Platform. “A thorough understanding of AWS has become vital to cloud adoption for organizations” Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, Managing Director of Spectrum Networks says.
Widely regarded as the world’s most expansive cloud platform, AWS features over 200 services. Millions of users all over the world have come to rely on the AWS Cloud to streamline their operations – from individuals and SMEs to multinational companies and government agencies.
Cloud Transformation: Way of the Future
Cloud transformation has revolutionized the way organizations, especially businesses, operate. “Essentially, cloud transformation is the process of transferring an organization’s operations to the cloud” Mr. Sanjeev Kumar explains “giving access to a vast network of software and services only accessible online”.
Making the Leap: The AWS Cloud Adoption Framework
Cloud-computing, however, requires novel techniques and technologies, such as DevOps, infrastructure-as-code, automated security, and compliance guardrails. This means that before organizations can make the leap, their IT personnel must be adequately upskilled. And that’s where Spectrum Networks, an authorized AWS training partner, comes in.
AWS Cloud Skilling: The Starting Point
Spectrum Networks offers AWS training courses covering fundamentals, DevOps, SysOps, architecture, security, and more, delivered through instructor lead virtual and on-premises classes. These include hands-on lab exercises AWS Certification preparations. Special training offers are also developed for the SME sector as well as distributed via AWS marketplace.
It’s the consultative approach to trainings, skill gap analysis, boot camps and fast track exam preparation workshops, world class labs and training and testing (authorized Pearson VUE testing center in UAE) facilities with handpicked pool of certified trainers that sets Spectrum Networks apart as a training partner.
‘Digitally Empowering’ Top-Tier Institutions
With its headquarters in Dubai and offices and training centers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, India and Singapore, Spectrum Networks has helped train more than 150,000 IT professionals in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions.
