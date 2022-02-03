PHOTO
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : The Galleria Al Maryah Island is excited to announce the launch of its all-new mobile app, where users can conveniently access the latest events, offers and updates from The Galleria. In addition, guests that register will be automatically enrolled in the VIP Pass programme which unlocks exclusive offers from brands at The Galleria.
Features:
- Digital VIP Pass card with exclusive offers: https://www.thegalleria.ae/en/thegalleriavip/
- Car park space availability so guests can plan their trip and park accordingly
- Pre-booking of complimentary services including wheelchairs, power scooters and baby strollers
- Navigation function to assist guests with finding their favourite stores
- Live chat function during mall operational hours
- Listing of all events, offers and campaigns at one’s fingertips
Steps to download & register:
- Visit the App Store or Google Play Store and search for ‘The Galleria Al Maryah Island’ application.
- Download the app, click on LOGIN to register details to gain access to the VIP Pass.
- Browse & enjoy!
For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s new mobile app please visit www.thegalleria.ae or follow @TheGalleriaUAE.
ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND
The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.
A wide range of international and regional brands such as Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Kendall + Kylie, and Decathlon. The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.
A world-class entertainment offering also caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.
This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.
For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.
