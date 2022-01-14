The projects Kënschtlerkollektiv and “Mir wëlle bleiwe wat mir ginn” are inspired by the idea of ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’, the theme of the groundbreaking global stage

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: This January, the Luxembourg Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is inviting residents and visitors to experience the best of Luxembourgish art and culture by presenting an exclusive artistic display.

A collaborative project created by eight of Luxembourg’s most talented and imaginative creative talents, the exhibition is designed to demonstrate the amazing spectacles that can be achieved when artistic minds are brought together to craft transdisciplinary works.

Curated by Bernard Baumgarten and Kevin Muhlen and available for guests to enjoy from Saturday, January 15 to Friday, January 28, the exhibition by the Kënschtlerkollektiv (Artist Collective) under the theme “Mir wëlle bleiwe wat mir ginn” (We want to remain what we become).

Designed to provide a glimpse into a possible future and question the world’s contrasts and contradictions in an innovative manner, the project also reflects what can learn from history.

Inspired by the theme of Expo 2020 Dubai - ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’ - the featured artists were selected back in 2017 for both their individual talents and their willingness to experiment and take risks. Encompassing the work of designer Julie Conrad, director Adolf El Assal, author Guy Helminger, , choreographer Simone Mousset, sound designer Patrick Muller and stage director Renelde Pierlot, the moving project covers universal themes that every international visitor will be able to connect deeply with.

Intended to be enlightening, uplifting and promote change for a better future, the groundbreaking exhibition is divided into six fascinating and absorbing sections that each harness the powers of different art forms

For instance, Anthology contains 40 emotional Luxembourgish poems translated into English and Arabic, Artefacts features items made from Luxembourgish clay that react to movements and interactions, and the mesmerizing How to Host a Ghost show explores hyper-exposure, conscious vulnerability, melancholy, and occupying territory with the help of 6 unique artists.

Meanwhile, Gestalten is a multimedia installation that questions the idea of national identities and political borders, the film Spectrum Cinqfontaines examines the idea that the future is built on history and memory and finally Full Memory tells the story of a young Syrian man who is trying to come to terms with his troubled past.

Curators Bernard Baumgarten and Kevin Muhlen, said: “We have encouraged our featured artists to think outside the box of linear cultural and artistic representation, find different and innovative concepts and work together to produce pieces that reflect the rich and diverse nature of Luxembourg’s contemporary art scene. The six different projects are inspired by the residents of Luxembourg, and the society in which we live. We hope it will encourage visitors to exchange ideas, interact and discuss the themes portrayed. Most of all we want to enhance every guest’s time at the Luxembourg Pavilion and make it an experience they will remember forever.”

The exhibition is available to view daily from 10am to 10pm from January 15 to 28, in the Melusina Room of the Luxembourg Pavilion. Entry is included in tickets to Expo 2020 Dubai.

To find out more about the Luxembourg Pavilion, please visit www.luxembourgexpo2020dubai.lu/en.

About the Luxembourg Pavilion

The theme of the Luxembourg Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is "Resourceful Luxembourg". It invites visitors to explore why the Grand Duchy is an exceptional country to live in and visit, and why it has countless benefits to offer as a committed, international business partner. The design is based on the idea of the Möbius ribbon, an infinite form that symbolises the circular economy as well as Luxembourg’s openness and dynamic nature.

The Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg via the Ministry of the Economy and the Ministry of Mobility and Public Works, joined forces with the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce, POST and SES to implement Luxembourg’s presence in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Presenting an incredible experience for each and every visitor, the Luxembourg Pavilion has been designed by Luxembourg-based architecture firm METAFORM, while the amazing scenography has been expertly put together by communications company Jangled Nerves.

The Pavilion is split into five distinct and enlightening sections that are designed to highlight the many different and charming aspects of Luxembourg. Visitors will pass through multi-sensory exhibitions titled: DIVERSE, CONNECTING, SUSTAINABLE, ENTERPRISING and BEAUTIFUL. Exploring how Luxembourg hopes to strengthen its bond with the UAE, the forward-thinking space is proud to be the only Expo pavilion in history to include a slide.

Visitors to the enlightening Pavilion also have the chance to sample delights from Luxembourgish-fusion restaurant the Schengen Lounge, featuring dishes inspired by Luxembourg’s own dynamic international community and flavours from across the globe.



Website: www.luxembourgexpo2020dubai.lu/en.

Social media: @luexpo2020dubai

