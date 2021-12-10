Dubai, UAE: De Montfort University (DMU), one of the UK’s leading public universities in Leicester, officially launched their campus in Dubai Academic City yesterday, their first international branch campus outside of the UK. The educational institution brings its sustainable and innovative approach to support the personal and professional development of students, economic growth, and human capital development in the UAE and entire Gulf region.

At the inauguration, Professor Katie Normington, Vice-Chancellor of DMU, said, “A campus in Dubai offers, for us, an unparalleled seat at the world’s table, a place from which we can really contribute to setting a global agenda. And, in turn, we have a lot to offer to this city. UK higher education is recognised as some of the best in the world and we pride ourselves on the quality of our teaching.”

The new DMU Dubai branch will offer students a range of undergraduate and postgraduate courses including Cyber Security, Architecture, Psychology, Accounting and Finance, Engineering, Human Resource Management, and Fashion Marketing.

The campus itself is purpose-built, with multiple classrooms, a 700-seater auditorium, library, IT, robotics, mechanical and electrical labs, along with architecture, fashion, and design studios.

A plaque commemorating the official opening by Professor Normington was unveiled, while guests also heard from Dr Vidhya Vinod, Group President and CEO of Study World – the organisation running the campus in partnership with DMU – and Dr Manjeet Ridon, DMU Dubai Provost.

DMU Dubai opening coincides with DMU’s participation in Expo 2020 as the founding partner of the UK Pavilion, operated by the UK Government’s Department of International Trade (DIT). Over the course of the six-month festival, DMU is exhibiting much of its leading research in areas like sustainable fashion, smart reuse of waste plastics and creative applications for artificial intelligence.

This week, during the Knowledge and Learning Week at Expo2020, DMU will play a key role by hosting a series of debates together with industry experts from around the globe for panel discussions on pressing topics associated with the future of education, the role of universities in helping students become entrepreneurs and the importance of students learning sustainable methods throughout their education.

“We know that regardless of discipline, developing graduates for successful trajectories beyond university is of critical importance. Enabling our graduates to have a positive impact, whether that be through creating value that is economic, social, cultural, or environmental – or indeed a mixture of each, is the embodiment of our success,” added Manjeet Ridon, Provost, DMU Dubai.

The Dubai campus is being run in partnership between DMU and Study World Higher Education Services, the Academic Services Provider for DMU Dubai.

Dr. Vidhya Vinod, CEO of Study World Higher Education Services, said: “Study World has over two decades of experience in providing a range of educational services in partnership with international universities worldwide and this association with DMU in Dubai will prove highly beneficial for students in the UAE and the wider region. Our international network will help attract students from over 120 countries and we look forward to providing high-quality, employment-focused degrees to students.”

