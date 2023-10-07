Over 15000 women have availed the checks in 12 years at both Zulekha Hospital Dubai and Sharjah since the campaign first started.

UAE Dubai: Zulekha Hospital’s ‘Pink It Now’ breast cancer awareness campaign has attracted over 15000 women in UAE to attend the free screenings and consultations in its hospitals to-date over the last 12 years. Each year the initiative raises awareness about breast cancer, the importance of early detection and the benefit of regular check-ups. This year the hospital alongside Dubai Women’s Run and Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) hosted a special cancer support group dinner meet highlighting the significance of support beyond treatments for cancer patients, survivors and their families.

Co-Chairperson Ms. Zanubia Shams joined the event, alongside other dignitaries including Dr. Ramadan Alblooshi - Senior Advisor to the Director General, Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Harmeek Singh - Race Chairman, Dubai Women’s Run and Founder Plan B Group, and Ms. Aisha Abdulla Al Mulla, Director General, FOCP.

Ms. Shams said, “While we have been doing our part as a healthcare provider in raising the alarm on early detection and prevention of Breast Cancer, organisations and individuals need to step up and encourage friends and families to take the screening. Going beyond treatments, support groups and survivorship programs such as the one we are in today helps improve patient outcomes. Over the last 12 years, Zulekha Hospital has had 15000 plus women availing free preventive screenings at the hospital facilities. We hope that this year too, many come forward to educate themselves as well as avail of free screening. Thanks to all our corporate partners for realising the need and joining us in this cause.”

Ms. Aisha, added, “FOCP is pleased to partner every year with Zulekha Hospital in this initiative of promoting early detection of cancer. It helps us achieve our objective to stand by and support patients in their healing journey, help them fight through the difficult times and survive, improve their lifestyles and make a positive contribution to the communities in UAE.”

Appreciating the initiative, Dr. Harmeek Singh said: “This year, the 10th edition of the run, the community grows bigger as Dubai Women’s Run is collaborating with Zulekha Hospital as our Medical partner. We stand strong with supporting breast cancer patients and raising awareness through our WoS4Cancer initiative. Awareness is Cure.”

Spirited survivors Modupe Omonze and Shabnam Masood shared their experiences and how the early detection actually helped save their lives. An exclusive raffle draw saw participants take away gift vouchers at the end of the event. Doctors including Dr. Roshan Koshy Jacob - Specialist Oncology, Dr. Sameh Aboamer - Consultant Surgical Oncology, Dr. Keerthi Banavara Ravi - Consultant Surgical Oncology, Dr. Anwar Sami Mohsin Ali - Consultant Medical Oncology, Dr. Bharadwaj Ponnada - Specialist Medical Oncology, and Dr. Surendra Chawla - Consultant Plastic Surgery addressed questions on the subject from the audience.

In the UAE, better screening is reducing the number of advanced cases of the disease and improved survival rates. Early detection of breast cancer is vital since it is linked to a greater number of treatment choices, a better prognosis, and a higher quality of life. As a result of the delays in identification and treatment, potentially increasing mortality, more severe treatment may be required.

‘Pink It Now,’ this year is supported by partners Dubai Women’s Run, Plan B Group, Friends of Cancer Patients, Danube Home, Fine Solutions P&G, Kibsons, Pran Foods, and Drink Dry, and is one of Zulekha Hospital’s core CSR initiatives, stressing the importance of strategies for cancer prevention, early detection and management of patients with the disease.

In addition to free X - Ray mammogram and consultations with oncologists and general surgeons, the hospital offers 50% discounts on ultrasound tests if advised by the doctors. To register and book free careening appointments, individuals can call or WhatsApp on 600524442 or visit https://zulekhahospitals.com/pinkitnow/

About Zulekha Healthcare Group

The Zulekha Hospital brand is part of the Zulekha Healthcare Group, and is among the forerunners in UAE healthcare for over 30 years now. Today the Zulekha Healthcare group includes three multidisciplinary hospitals with two in the UAE in Dubai and Sharjah, and the third in Nagpur, India providing specialised treatments and services in over 30 disciplines. The Group also has medical centres, a medical examination center for residency, and pharmacies spread in the region.

Zulekha Hospital has received extensive recognition for its commitment towards quality care and sustainable business practises, such as Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, Dubai Quality Award, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award, underling a commitment to providing high quality healthcare to patients and society at large.

For more information please visit: www.zulekhahospitals.com

