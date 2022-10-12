Sharjah, UAE: Zulekha Healthcare Group today launched its new Zulekha Medical Center and Zulekha Pharmacy in the Gate Tower building at Al Khan, Sharjah. Founder and Chairperson of the Group Dr. Zulekha Daud inaugurated the facility, along with Managing Director Taher Shams, Co-Chairperson Zanubia Shams, and employees.

Extending its world-class quality in healthcare services, group’s new medical center will now cater to the residents of the area with multiple specialties. The center provides services across multiple-specialties including pediatrics, internal medicine, dentistry, dermatology, gynecology, family medicine and E.N.T.

Additionally, a new outlet of the Zulekha Pharmacy was also inaugurated in the same facility. The of the group chain of pharmacies provide home delivery of medicines. Patients can simply interact with the pharmacy and place an order for medicines by sharing their prescriptions through a Whatsapp message.

“We are happy to open our new medical center in Sharjah and get closer to our patients to serve them with their medical needs. With the multidisciplinary team of experts present in one facility, both at our hospitals and clinics, one can be rest assured of end of end medical needs being taken care of under one roof.” states Taher Shams.

The medical center, located in the heart of the city will be operational between 7:00 am and 11:00 pm on Monday to Saturday.

Zulekha Healthcare Group has been a pioneer in the healthcare sector since 1963 when Founder Dr. Zulekha Daud started her first clinic in Emirate of Sharjah. Today the group takes pride in two multispeciality hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and Homecare services.

Zulekha Healthcare Group is a Superbrand among the forerunners in UAE healthcare. Today the Group includes two multidisciplinary hospitals in Dubai and Sharjah, as well as UAE medical centers and pharmacies providing specialized services and treatments in over 30 disciplines. The Group has a multidisciplinary Hospital in India - Alexis. Zulekha Hospital has received extensive recognition for its commitment towards quality care and sustainable business practices, and received the prestigious Dubai Quality Award as well, underling a commitment to providing high quality healthcare to patients and society.