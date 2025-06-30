Doha, Qatar – Zulal Wellness Resort, the Middle East’s most iconic wellness destination by Chiva-Som, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, becoming the first wellness resort to offer Avios through the Card-Linked Offers programme. This collaboration will allow Privilege Club members to enjoy tailored wellness experiences, seamless bookings, and special rewards when using their linked payment cards at Zulal Wellness Resort.

Privilege Club members visiting Zulal Wellness Resort can now collect one Avios for every four QAR spent with their liked payment cards.

Through this innovative programme, Qatar Airways Privilege Club members will gain access to curated wellness packages, and bespoke retreats rooted in Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM)— designed to enhance their journey toward holistic well-being. The initiative underscores Zulal Wellness Resort’s commitment to providing world-class wellness experiences enhanced by seamless rewards integration through Card-Linked Offers.

Commenting on the partnership, Ammar Samad, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, a globally recognized loyalty programme, to bring exclusive wellness benefits to its esteemed members. At Zulal, we believe in the transformative power of well-being, and this collaboration allows us to extend our signature hospitality to a wider audience. Together, we aim to inspire a healthier, more balanced lifestyle for travelers and residents alike."

The Card-Linked Offers programme is part of Zulal Wellness Resort’s ongoing efforts to integrate luxury wellness with seamless customer experiences. Privilege Club members can now enjoy effortless rewards while indulging in Zulal’s personalised wellness programmes.

The Card-Linked Offers programme, launched in 2023, integrated Avios in members’ everyday spends. Payment cardholders – including cards registered in Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay – are able to link their cards to their Privilege Club accounts. This enables them to collect and spend Avios on everyday purchases at a wide range of retail and lifestyle partners.

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM:

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Qatar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle East’s first full immersion wellbeing resort, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering the premium international standards that are inclusive of local family values. ‘Zulal’, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ offers two venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon TAIM wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity, and Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle for all family members.

About Qatar Airways Privilege Club

In the year 2000, Qatar Airways established its loyalty programme, Privilege Club, which features four tiers of membership – Burgundy, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, giving members a range of exclusive privileges and benefits that have been designed and tailored to make travelling even more rewarding. Members can collect Avios when flying with Qatar Airways, oneworld and other airline partners, as well as with other financial, hotel, car rental and lifestyle partners. Avios can be spent for award flights, upgrades, extra baggage, packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, accessing Privilege Club Collection and much more. Members can also collect and spend Avios on their purchases at a wide range of shopping, dining and entertainment outlets by linking their payment cards with their Privilege Club account. Usage of Avios with Qatar Airways Privilege Club are subject to the programme terms and conditions. Not a Privilege Club member? Join now.