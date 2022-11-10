Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar’s largest wellness resort and the world’s first wellness destination to blend Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with a holistic wellness approach, invites GCC residents seeking to transform their unhealthy lifestyle to experience their newly launched Sustainable Weight Loss Retreat.

“When it comes to long-term weight loss, Zulal Wellness Resort aims to educate and empower guests to adopt a guided approach rather than implementing extreme changes or restrictions to their lifestyles which may negatively impact their overall health and wellbeing,” Dr. Syed Ahmad, Medical doctor at Zulal Wellness resort. The Sustainable Weight Loss Retreat programme combines a personalised diet with metabolism-boosting exercises and detoxifying spa treatments to support guests and educate them on best practices and what works best for each individual to ultimately achieve their long-term goals.

Available exclusively at Zulal Wellness Resort, offered specifically for participants aged 16 and above, guests will have access to a unique selection of professionals and amenities to support them throughout their journey. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by a Health & Wellness advisor who will guide them through a personalised consultation to create an individual itinerary of treatments and activities. Depending on the length of stay, guests will receive several treatments such as full-body Tadleek Massage, seaweed detox body scrubs, acupuncture and cupping, and holistic integrative TAIM sconsultations.

Designed to facilitate long-term sustained weight loss, physical activity is a key pillar of the Sustained Weight Loss Retreat programme. Daily fitness and leisure activities are included in each guest’s itinerary, proven to increase metabolism and lower the risk of serious lifestyle diseases. These activities include personal training, Pilates reformer, circuit training, aqua training, and freeform power balance that ensure maximum health benefits are achieved.

The Sustainable Weight Loss Retreat programme is all-inclusive with accommodation, three wellness meals per night, personalised wellness treatments, access to the gym and wellness centre, including the women’s only facilities, and a wide selection of daily group exercise and relaxation classes and complimentary daily laundry services.

For more information or reservations, visit www.zulal.com

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique haven of wellbeing, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. It is Qatar’s largest wellness destination, the Middle East’s first wellness offering, and the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM).

Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ presents guests with a luxurious experience, offering the highest international standards that are inclusive of local family values.

There are two exclusive areas for health and wellness. At Zulal Serenity, adults can access a wide range of therapeutic treatments and facilities in a tranquil setting. The separate Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive and educational activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle from young.