Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar’s first full-immersion wellness destination and the largest in the Middle East, announces its participation as the official Wellness Partner for the 10th edition of the Aspire Academy Global Summit, set to take place on 11 and 12 November 2024 at the Regency Sealine Camp.

Hosted by Aspire Academy, a global leader in sports development and innovation, the annual Global Summit offers a unique platform for participants to share knowledge, gain insights from each other, and explore fresh opportunities for advancement. It features engaging roundtable discussions, workshops, and ‘Star Chat Sessions’ with leading managers, coaches, and players to emphasise the latest in elite football player development, training innovations, and best practices.

The 2024 agenda is designed to inspire deep knowledge-sharing and active participation among attendees. Over the course of two days, participants will dive into master classes, dynamic discussions, and hands-on workshops that explore fresh perspectives on team performance and player wellness.

Ammar Samad, Zulal Wellness Resort General Manager said, “We are honoured to be part of this year’s Aspire Academy Global Summit as the official Wellness Partner. It is an exciting opportunity to bring wellness, including our expertise in Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), into the heart of elite sports development. At Zulal Wellness Resort, we focus on both individual and family wellness to promote lasting health benefits that nurture wellbeing across all life stages. We look forward to joining the conversations and contributing to the inspiring work being done at Aspire Academy.”

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is uniquely positioned as a destination for holistic wellness, blending Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with evidence-based therapies in a serene coastal setting. As Qatar’s leading wellness destination, the resort empowers individuals and families to achieve lasting wellbeing through personalised wellness experiences, aligning with the nation's vision for a healthier future.

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Qatar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle East’s first full immersion wellbeing resort, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering the premium international standards that are inclusive of local family values. ‘Zulal’, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ offers two venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon TAIM wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity, and Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle for all family members.

