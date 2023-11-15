Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, proudly announces the outstanding achievements of its wellness culinary team, showcasing the talent and skills of chefs in various categories at the Salon Culinaire 2023 Awards which took place at the DECC from 6 – 8 November 2023.

The Zulal Wellness Resort culinary team enjoyed exceptional success in the Signature Healthy Dish category witnessed. The dedicated brigade of chefs that were recognized include:

Chef Jindarat clinched the gold medal, accompanied by a prestigious trophy. Chef Juni secured a well-deserved gold medal. Chef Bhupender earned recognition with a bronze medal. Chef Chandra demonstrated culinary prowess, securing a silver medal, in the Four Plates Desserts category. Chef Arindom achieved culinary excellence in the Finger Food Canapés category, securing a gold medal and receiving a coveted trophy.

Executive Wellness Chef Mayssam Abdulkhalek expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the culinary team, stating, "We sincerely thank Qatar Hospitality for providing us with this remarkable opportunity. Special appreciation goes to our dedicated chefs for their passionate commitment to crafting healthy gastronomic delights, aligning seamlessly with our resort's sustainability goals and wellness ethos”.

The five dining outlets at Zulal Wellness Resort – Aizoon, Al Sidra, Acacia, Casuarina, and Malbu – are all unique. Their menus feature purposeful ingredients which are anti-inflammatory, high in fibre, low in fat; contain antioxidants; promote heart health; support digestion; offer a source of high energy; and enhance satiety.

With sustainability and longevity at the heart of Zulal Wellness Resort’s ethos, the wellness cuisine aims to change the lives of guests and environment. The culinary concept follows an ingredient-focused approach where each ingredient serves a purpose, is fresh, seasonal, locally sourced and organic in line with the ancient principles of Traditional Arabic Islamic Medicine (TAIM), that Zulal Wellness Resort is renowned for.

With a focus on Sustainability, portion sizes at Zulal Wellness Resort are half the size of a normal restaurant, yet guests are satiated with the nutrient-dense flavourful food. Every ingredient is fresh, there are no tinned or packaged products, everything is cooked from scratch. Most food waste is recycled into flavourful powders or used in fermenting to create Umami taste. Nothing is fried, cooking techniques blend modern & classic: slow cooking sous vide, fermentation, pickles, smoking.

For more information or reservations, please email Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som at reservations@zulal.com, call/WhatsApp +974 4477 6500 or visit www.zulal.com.

ABOUT ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a unique wellbeing haven, brought to life by Qatar’s premier master developers, Msheireb Properties. Qatar’s largest wellness destination, and the Middle East’s first full immersion wellbeing resort, Zulal Wellness Resort is the world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM). Located in Khasooma, a private coastal location to the north of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort brings visitors a distinctive wellness experience, offering the premium international standards that are inclusive of local family values. ‘Zulal’, which is an Arabic word meaning ‘pure natural water,’ offers two venues for health and wellbeing. Adults can access a wide range of therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement treatments based upon TAIM wellness principles in the Zulal Serenity, and Zulal Discovery enables families to enjoy positive wellness experiences together, inspiring young children and their parents with fun, interactive activities that encourage a healthy lifestyle for all family members.

Media Contact:

Name: Caitriona Gaffney

Position: Director of Marketing Communications

Email: caitriona.gaffney@zulal.com