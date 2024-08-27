Muscat – Zubair Enterprises Development Centre (Zubair EDC) - a social initiative by The Zubair Corporation, has been invited to join the evaluation committee for Middle East College’s Startup Incubator Programme. This collaboration underscores the Centre’s vital role in fostering enterprise development and its commitment to nurturing the next generation of Omani entrepreneurs.

As a recognised leader in supporting and accelerating sustainable business ventures in Oman, Zubair EDC brings its extensive experience and proven evaluation processes to the table. The Centre’s involvement is a testament to Middle East College’s confidence in its ability to assess and guide innovative student startups towards success.

Ali Shaker, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Zubair EDC, noted, “This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to nurture the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Sultanate. Through our partnership with Middle East College, we will not only contribute our expertise but also support the development of the next generation of business leaders in Oman.”

Thuraiya Bint Majid Al Mahrouqi, Business Specialist at Zubair EDC, added, “We thank Middle East College for this invitation. We are proud to join hands with them and look forward to the outcomes of the college’s startup incubator initiative, which we believe will enrich the national economy. By collaborating with Middle East College, we reaffirm our commitment to contributing to the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in Oman.”

The Startup Incubator Programme at Middle East College aims to transform innovative ideas into viable business ventures by providing a stimulating environment that supports the growth of new startups. Through initiatives such as pre-incubation workshops, idea generation sessions, business creation, and market development, the programme fosters an entrepreneurial mindset among students, preparing them to become leaders and changemakers in their industries.

“Our vision is to inspire and empower students to transform their ideas into successful and sustainable businesses. Our partnership with Zubair EDC brings valuable expertise to our program, ensuring that our students receive the best possible support and guidance,” said Roqaya Rashid Al Hatmi, Entrepreneurship Senior Specialist at Middle East College.

She added, “Middle East College aspires to be a centre of excellence in entrepreneurship, inspiring students to think creatively and equipping them with the resources and leadership skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing market.”

Established in 2013, Zubair EDC is a cornerstone of The Zubair Corporation’s social responsibility initiatives, reflecting its commitment to the advancement of small enterprises and sustainable economic and social development in Oman.

