Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, has announced its participation in LEAP 2025 from February 09-12, 2025, at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center, Malham. Zscaler will be located in Hall 3, Stand C40, under the theme “Zero Trust Meets AI” to showcase its cutting-edge Zero Trust Exchange™ platform and AI-driven innovations.

As a pioneer of Zero Trust, Zscaler is bringing its expertise to LEAP to empower organizations with secure, simplified, and transformative digital solutions. The company’s highly integrated Zero Trust Exchange™ platform uses AI to prevent and predict cyber threats, secure data, and provide fast, reliable connectivity for users, workloads, and OT/IoT devices.

Committed to the region, Zscaler is also expanding its strategic presence in Saudi Arabia by enhancing its public data center (DC) footprint and broadening the availability of Zscaler Private Access (ZPA) in the Middle East. This development ensures reduced latency, improved performance, and enhanced data sovereignty for customers, adhering to local compliance regulations and data residency requirements. By extending its network to the region, Zscaler is able to provide businesses with a seamless, secure platform to protect their applications, users, and data, regardless of whereabouts.

“Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange™ platform is designed to deliver comprehensive security for today’s dynamic business environments,” said Brian Marvin, SVP at Zscaler EMEA. “Organizations can now standardize their cybersecurity approach just as they do with HR, ERP, or CRM systems, enabling secure and seamless business transformation.”

Zscaler will demonstrate the unique capabilities of its Zero Trust Exchange™ platform, which addresses the following critical business needs:

Zscaler Business Analytics: Leveraging over 500 trillion daily signals, Zscaler’s analytics provide actionable insights to reduce cyber risk, enhance employee digital experiences, and optimize the use of SaaS applications and office spaces.

Leveraging over 500 trillion daily signals, Zscaler’s analytics provide actionable insights to reduce cyber risk, enhance employee digital experiences, and optimize the use of SaaS applications and office spaces. Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection: A holistic approach to protecting users, workloads, and devices using least-privilege access. The platform’s proxy architecture enables full TLS/SSL inspection at scale, securing connections based on identity, context, and business policies.

A holistic approach to protecting users, workloads, and devices using least-privilege access. The platform’s proxy architecture enables full TLS/SSL inspection at scale, securing connections based on identity, context, and business policies. Zscaler Data Protection: Comprehensive security for all data types across all channels, powered by AI to prevent sensitive data loss.

Comprehensive security for all data types across all channels, powered by AI to prevent sensitive data loss. Zero Trust Networking: Simplifies network architecture, reduces operational complexity, and prevents lateral movement across all locations.

“The rapid pace of digital transformation in the Middle East requires a secure, scalable, and efficient architecture,” said Saeed Agha, VP EMEA Emerging Markets. “The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform is purpose-built for a cloud-first world, eliminating legacy technologies and securely connecting users, devices, and applications. Our vision has always been to create a seamless and secure information exchange.”

Event Highlights

Visitors to Zscaler’s booth at Hall 3, Stand C40, will experience firsthand the benefits of the Zero Trust Exchange™ platform, including its ability to:

Securely enable AI-driven insights for better decision-making and faster threat detection.

Demonstrate the scalability and resilience of Zscaler’s global security cloud, which processes over 500 billion daily transactions and serves more than 8,600 customers worldwide.

Showcase its AI-powered threat prevention and policy recommendations for superior cybersecurity outcomes.

In addition, Zscaler’s thought leaders will participate in key discussions at LEAP, highlighting how AI and Zero Trust are driving secure digital transformation across industries.

Join Zscaler at LEAP 2025

Discover how Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange™ platform can help your organization achieve secure and seamless digital transformation. Visit us in Hall 3, Stand C40, and learn more about our innovative solutions tailored to the Middle East’s dynamic business needs.

