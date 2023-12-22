Dubai, UAE —ZorroSign a global leader in data security solutions built on multi-chain blockchain, today announced the launch of its ground-breaking next generation Android mobile application: Upgrading the ZorroSign user experience and user interface with new features, security, compliance and system updates. The company’s continuing goal is to ensure the ZorroSign app is the most intuitive and user-friendly digital signature experience available.

ZorroSign Android version is available in the Google Play store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zorrosign.android

With ZorroSign, Android device users can:

• Z-Sign® documents anytime, anywhere

• Quickly tag and send documents for others to Z-Sign

• Track documents shared for digital signatures

• Authenticate users and validate documents across contract lifecycles

• Leverage patented Z-Forensics® technology for fraud prevention

• Use Z-Vault® to store and immutably manage documents on blockchain

“We are thrilled to add this entirely new and leading-edge Android app to our technology stack,” said Shamsh Hadi, CEO and co-founder of ZorroSign. “Our development team is proud to deliver the best user experience in digital signatures, and our blockchain-based architecture elevates data privacy and security, while ensuring immutable records and legally enforceable digital signatures.”

ZorroSign was founded with a commitment to advancing technology while advancing sustainability, and ZorroSign’s goal is to help customers adopt sustainable practices and securely transform paper-based workflows into digital workflows. This conscientious approach to operations helps to decrease costs, lower resource consumption, reduce data errors, and increase productivity. Businesses, educational institutions, financial organizations, governments, IT firms, legal service providers, real estate companies, and others use ZorroSign to privately and securely manage their digital transactions.

ZorroSign's data security platform was built on private, permissioned Hyperledger Fabric blockchain technology and now includes options for public, permissionless Provenance Blockchain. The platform unites digital signatures, identity-as-a-service (IDaaS), contract lifecycle management (CLM), privacy compliance, patented fraud prevention, user authentication, and document validation to efficiently address the challenges of electronic document privacy and security.

ZorroSign customers span the globe and no other digital signature solution delivers these critical features in one technology platform with consumption-based pricing for software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscriptions.

The new user experience on Android devices includes the ability to Z-Sign documents anywhere, anytime; view documents; view inbox (including Completed, In Process, Rejected, Shared with Me, and Scanned Token documents); use an address book of contacts; configure business and user profiles; create seals and signatures; access Z-Vault; and much more.

To learn more about ZorroSign’s next generation user experience and start a free trial on this data security platform built on blockchain, visit zorrosign.com/new

About ZorroSign

When the risk is personal and everything is on the line, Z-Sign or don’t sign! ZorroSign uses blockchain for superior privacy and security. The company’s multi-chain blockchain platform integrates digital signatures, automated compliance, intelligent forms (AI/ML), document management, patented fraud prevention, user authentication and document verification. Organisations, businesses, and individuals around the world trust ZorroSign’s web3 solutions to safeguard the privacy and security of their digital documents and provide an immutable chain of custody for transactions. To learn more, visit zorrosign.com

