Dubai, UAE – Chandramari Group, renowned for its diverse portfolio of successful dining ventures, announced the launch of its latest culinary concept, Zordaar, backed by substantial investment of AED 5 million. This innovative Indian restaurant is set to redefine the dining experience by blending traditional flavours with contemporary culinary techniques, offering a menu that celebrates the rich tapestry of India's cuisines across districts.

In addition to the UAE expansion, Zordaar is also launching new restaurant brands, including Lebanese concepts and renowned Indian brands. In the coming months, Chandramari Group plans to invest an additional AED 20 to 25 million to drive their F&B division across the region. The expansion strategy will initially focus on opening four to five outlets of Zordaar across the UAE before venturing into key markets as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain.

“At Zordaar, we’re redefining Indian dining by blending tradition with innovation. Each dish is a celebration of India's diverse culinary heritage, crafted with a modern twist to surprise and delight our guests. We aim to create an unforgettable dining experience where every bite tells a story of flavor and creativity,” said Mr. Muralikumar, Chairman of Chandramari Group and Founder of Zordaar.

Zordaar stands out by showcasing 75 types of dishes from 16 States and Districts in India, each meticulously crafted to offer a unique flavour profile. Unlike traditional North Indian restaurants that often focus on a narrow range of dishes, Zordaar breaks the mold with its diverse and dynamic menu. From the streets of Mumbai to the coastal kitchens of Goa, every dish at Zordaar is a testament to the authenticity and innovation that the restaurant embodies.

Mr. S.C. Suresh Babu, Founder of Zordaar, further added - "Zordaar is not just a restaurant; it's a destination for those who seek authenticity and excellence. Our commitment to quality extends beyond the kitchen, from the carefully curated ambiance to the personalized service we provide. We believe in crafting an environment where guests feel at home while being transported on a culinary journey that honors India's rich traditions,"

Zordaar is the latest addition to the Chandramari Group’s impressive portfolio, which includes renowned establishments such as Rockstar, Jehangir restaurants in Al Ain, Mankhool, and Barsha, and Malak Al Tawouk. The group’s unwavering commitment to excellence is reflected in its diverse ventures, which span hospitality, education, space science, and technology.

“The UAE culinary scene is evolving at a remarkable pace, driven by a diverse and dynamic market that continually embraces new flavors and experiences. This growth not only highlights the region’s rich gastronomic culture but also creates abundant opportunities for players to innovate and captivate a discerning audience. As the culinary landscape expands, it presents exciting prospects for restaurants and food entrepreneurs to thrive and contribute to the UAE’s vibrant food culture,” added Mrs. Sumathi Muralikumar, Board Director of Chandramari Group and Co-Founder of Zordaar.

About Zordaar

Zordaar is a vibrant new restaurant under the Chandramari Group, renowned for its diverse culinary offerings from across India. With a menu featuring 75 dishes from 16 districts, Zordaar captures the rich flavors of regions like Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, and Tamil Nadu. Each dish is meticulously crafted, offering an authentic taste of India's culinary heritage. The restaurant's lively ambiance, coupled with its commitment to quality and authenticity, promises an unforgettable dining experience. As the latest addition to Chandramari Group's portfolio, Zordaar is set to become a favorite destination for food enthusiasts in the UAE and beyond.

