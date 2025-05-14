Kuwait City, Kuwait – Zoho, a leading global technology company, today announced its partnership with Gulf University for Science and Technology (GUST) to provide business students with access to advanced digital tools, fostering essential skills in finance, accounting, HR, IT, and business management. This partnership was announced on the sidelines of Zoholics Kuwait, the company’s annual user conference, in a signing ceremony that took place in the presence of Saran B. Paramasivam, Regional Director Middle East and Africa (MEA) Zoho and Dr. Jean-Paul M. Arnaout, Dean, College of Business Administration, GUST.

This partnership aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world business applications by introducing Zoho’s software to GUST’s curriculum. Through this initiative, students will gain practical experience throughout the academic year using Zoho’s suite of top-selling products, including Zoho CRM for sales and marketing, Zoho Books for finance, Zoho Creator for low-code app development, and Zoho People for HR management, preparing them for the digital demands of today’s fast-paced workplace. Students will engage in hands-on training, simulating real business scenarios to develop both technical proficiency and soft skills such as problem-solving, critical thinking, and collaboration.

“We are thrilled to partner with GUST to empower the next generation of business leaders with cutting-edge technology,” said Paramasivam. “By integrating Zoho’s solutions into their education, students will not only learn theoretical concepts but also apply them in practical settings, giving them a significant advantage as they enter the workforce. Partnerships like this stem from our commitment to our ‘transnational localism’ strategy and set the stage for Zoho’s continued growth in Kuwait, where we see immense potential for digital transformation.”

“With practical skills being one of the main focus areas of our GUST mission, we are proud of our collaboration with Zoho, seamlessly embedding their digital solutions into our curriculum. Zoho CRM is already integrated into several courses, with Zoho Books and Zoho People currently in the process of being incorporated into finance and HR courses, respectively,” said Dr. Arnaout. "This partnership ensures that our students graduate with hands-on experience using tools widely adopted in the business world. We thank Zoho for their support in training our faculty and enabling this smooth curricular integration. This strategic industry collaboration will help us bridge the classroom and the digital workplace."

This initiative underscores Zoho’s commitment to fostering digital transformation in education and supporting the future workforce with the tools they need to succeed. It builds on the company’s ongoing efforts to bridge the skills gap in the Middle East through academic and professional upskilling. Similar programmes have been launched across the region, including partnerships with universities in the UAE and Bahrain, as well as training workshops for working professionals in KSA, UAE and other countries. By equipping both students and professionals with hands-on experience in Zoho’s platforms, the company is fostering a digitally empowered workforce ready to meet the challenges of the modern economy and keep up with the ambitious economic transformation agendas set forth by the government.

Zoho CRM, Zoho People, Zoho Books and Zoho Creator are the company’s fastest-selling products that feature Arabic User Interface support, Right-to-Left (RTL) capabilities as well as international and regional payment gateway integration options.

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. With 100 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company is privately held and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/.