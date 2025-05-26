AI-powered enterprise browser offers proactive phishing protection, security, and centralised control for organisations navigating a rising tide of cyber threats in the MENA region

Cairo, Egypt – Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, today announced the launch of Ulaa Enterprise, a new secure enterprise browser designed to help businesses in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region enhance their cybersecurity posture amid escalating threats—particularly phishing attacks, which have emerged as the region’s most pervasive cybersecurity concern.

As MENA organisations embrace cloud solutions, the browser has become the primary workspace—and the largest attack surface. Ulaa Enterprise secures this critical access point by embedding protection directly into the browser, eliminating the need for complex third-party tools or virtual environments. The browser’s AI capabilities, powered by Zoho’s proprietary AI engine Zia, provide an additional layer of intelligent protection. Equipped with an integrated ZeroPhish system, it analyses URLs and web page behaviour in real-time to detect and block phishing attempts before users even interact with malicious links. Zia also categorises and filters unsafe web content automatically, creating a safer and more compliant browsing experience without disrupting employee productivity.

“It’s uncommon for businesses to consider investing in paid browsers as part of their security strategy. However, with the sharp rise in cyberattacks across the MENA—particularly those stemming from unsafe and unsecured browsing—this mindset is shifting. Ulaa Enterprise was built specifically for organisations that want to strengthen their first line of defence, enhance cybersecurity hygiene, and safeguard both their data and their customers’ trust.” said Saran B Paramasivam, Regional Director MEA, Zoho.

According to Gartner, 25% of organisations will implement at least one secure enterprise browser (SEB) technology by 2028 to supplement their existing secure remote access and endpoint protection strategies.

Ulaa Enterprise offers IT and security teams complete visibility and granular control over browser activity. Administrators can centrally define security policies, restrict downloads and extensions, monitor user behaviour, and enforce rules across different departments or user groups—all from a single console. Built-in data loss prevention measures ensure that sensitive information cannot be shared, copied, or downloaded without authorisation, while detailed audit logs and real-time monitoring allow teams to act quickly and decisively against potential threats.

Ulaa Enterprise is designed for usability across all levels of an organisation, offering a seamless experience for both IT teams and general employees. It requires minimal IT overhead, with lightweight deployment and instant policy propagation—eliminating the need for complex virtual infrastructure. Built on the Chromium framework, Ulaa Enterprise offers a familiar interface while enforcing built-in, local security checks for speed and protection. It also delivers full cross-platform support, working smoothly across major desktop and mobile operating systems, including Android and iOS.

This launch comes at a time of rapid momentum for Ulaa, with downloads and monthly active users increasing by 2.5 times since 2023—signalling growing global demand for secure, privacy-focused browsing solutions.

The browser enables businesses in MENA to modernise their browser security infrastructure quickly and cost-effectively. It eliminates the need for multiple external security tools and delivers native protection that’s tightly integrated, easy to manage, and highly responsive to today’s threats.

Ulaa Enterprise is available immediately to organisations across the Middle East and North Africa. For more information, visit https://ulaa.com/enterprise