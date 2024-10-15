Zoho witnessed 57% conversion rates from new customers through strategic partnerships.

The company launched an all-new, low-code IoT platform to accelerate businesses' adoption of IoT technologies.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Zoho Corp., a leading global technology company, today announced that it has invested AED 46 million in strategic partnerships with local public and private entities in the UAE which has powered up more than 7000 UAE businesses' digitalisation efforts, a two-fold increase since 2022. During a press conference at GITEX, the company also launched Zoho IoT, a user-friendly and scalable low-code platform enabling businesses to build and deploy custom Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

Supporting digitalisation with AED 46 million investment

Zoho's strategic initiatives with the local government have empowered UAE businesses to optimise their digital transformation efforts and gain a competitive edge. By providing access to wallet credits and upskilling programmes, Zoho has equipped businesses of different sizes across various key sectors, most notably in IT hardware and services, real estate, construction, retail, transportation, and logistics, with the tools and resources needed to leverage its innovative solutions. Zoho's flagship products, such as Zoho One, Zoho Books, Zoho Workplace, Zoho CRM Plus, and Zoho People, have proven particularly popular among UAE businesses, with a remarkable 57% conversion rate.

"We believe that strategic partnerships are essential for driving digital transformation in the UAE. By investing in partnerships with local organisations, we are able to provide comprehensive solutions to businesses of all sizes, helping them migrate to the cloud and realise the benefits of digital technologies. Our goal is to empower UAE businesses to achieve their full potential and contribute to the nation's economic growth and development," said Hyther Nizam, President of Middle East and Africa, Zoho Corp.

Zoho has experienced a significant increase in adoption among large-scale organisations in both the public and private sectors since last year, as they seek to mitigate rising costs and enhance their competitive edge.

Zoho's commitment to supporting UAE businesses is evident in its strategic partnerships. Since 2020, Zoho collaborated with Dubai Economy and Tourism Department (DET), Flat6Labs, Dubai Culture, and IFZA to provide businesses of all sizes access to digital tools, training, and resources. Additionally, Zoho invested in upskilling initiatives through partnerships with Middlesex University Dubai, Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, and Manipal Academy of Higher Education - Dubai, empowering the youngsters entering the workforce with necessary digital skills.

Driving UAE's technology agenda with IoT solution

Zoho IoT, launched today in the UAE, provides industry-specific solutions that can either function as pre-built solutions or can be customised to integrate with other infrastructure to meet the unique needs of businesses. Its compatibility with third-party hardware ensures seamless integration into existing systems, allowing businesses to scale rapidly. The platform is built with robust security measures, ensuring data privacy and compliance with global standards. At the core of Zoho IoT is its ability to collect and manage IoT device data in real time, providing businesses with actionable insights and streamlined operational analysis. Zoho IoT leverages AI to transform data into valuable insights, enabling businesses to predict system outages, identify anomalies, and forecast trends.

"We believe that connecting Things with business workflows is key to creating a seamless customer experience," said Nizam "Zoho IoT is a platform-first solution, designed to offer customisable and flexible features for a range of industries. With its low-code, interoperable, and secure framework, Zoho IoT simplifies adoption while delivering powerful functionality that elevates operational efficiency and customer experience beyond standard offerings," he added.

Zoho IoT offers pre-built solutions for different industries, such as Industrial IoT (users can track and manage shop floor productivity and machine uptime, while reducing maintenance and repairs of high capital assets), Smart Buildings (provides users a unified system to manage and monitor assets, tenants, energy, and facilities), and Energy Management (users can control energy usage by monitoring consumption patterns and enabling efficiency measures). The platform also offers end-to-end capabilities and integrations with offerings like Point Solutions (for remote management and control, enabling operational visibility and allowing businesses to solve specific challenges such as gas monitoring, water leakage monitoring, and indoor air quality management) and Connected OEMs (businesses can boost efficiency, enable real-time data insights and remote monitoring with smart products and connected OEMs, providing it as a value-added service).

Zoho IoT seamlessly integrates with other Zoho applications, providing a holistic view of business operations and enabling enhanced visibility and control. The platform's intuitive and unified interface empowers organisations to automate processes and make data-driven decisions effortlessly, without the need for extensive technical expertise. Additionally, the platform's compatibility with third-party hardware allows for quick integration into existing infrastructures, enabling businesses to scale their IoT deployments rapidly. The platform is built with robust security measures, ensuring data privacy and compliance with global standards. This gives businesses peace of mind knowing that their sensitive data is protected.

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back-office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. With 100 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company is privately held and is headquartered in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the United States, India, Japan, China, Canada, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/ .

