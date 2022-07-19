Doha, Qatar - ZIWO, The leading provider of Cloud Contact Center Solutions, announced the big opening of its new branch in Doha, this exciting event comes in line with the expansion plan that aims to spread in the middle east and to provide cloud contact center solutions for companies with the aim to enhance their customer experience. ZIWO delivers a cloud-based telephony solution for companies to talk to their clients and leverage customer information through readymade plugins, so they enjoy crystal clear quality calls, WhatsApp & SMS conversations in one single interface with fully API-based ready-made CRM plugins to some of the leading CRM software solutions including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Zendesk, Freshdesk, Zoho, and many more.

Widely considered the top Cloud Contact Center Solution, ZIWO has served the GCC market for years, developing a large client base among leading companies and brands including Floward, Carrefour, Citruss TV, Snoonu, DAMAC…

Speaking on the recent launch, Renaud de Gonfreville, CEO of ZIWO, said: “The opening of our new branch in Doha is a significant opportunity to increase our presence in Qatar. We wanted to enter this market that is very exciting for us! ZIWO is a stronger brand than it has ever been. In the last two years, we have tripled our revenue, launched branches in 6 new markets, and almost doubled our staff members. Launching ZIWO in Qatar provides us with great potential to raise our business to new heights! We wanted to strengthen our relationships with the existing clients in Qatar as well as build new relationships and business opportunities in the local market”.

“Qatar is a strategic market for us and we will do our best to deliver our message to all local businesses in order for them to provide the best customer experience to their customers. This event is a part of the sequence of our recent regional openings. We have recently launched new branches in Iraq and Oman. Our company’s steady growth is a result of the consistent addition of new clients. As a matter of fact, we partner with clients to deliver superior experiences and help them increase productivity results.”, He added.

About ZIWO Cloud Call Center

ZIWO Cloud Contact Center Software (CCAAS) is an information technology organization that provides cloud center services and advanced tech solutions, and it’s a leading cloud-based telephony system in the State of Qatar. This solution will provide crystal clear phone calls and many capabilities that will centralize all your phone operations in one single interface. Founded by Renaud de Gonfreville and Eric Ouisse, ZIWO was launched in late 2016, with the aim to enable companies to deploy instantly and globally their customer care and sales teams. The offices are located in Doha's Al Mataar Al Qadeem District, a strategic base for information technology companies.