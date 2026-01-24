Zinox El Zenouki recorded notable growth in sales and production of stainless steel cookware during 2025, reflecting the expansion and development plans the company is implementing in the domestic market. Total production reached around 700,000 pieces over the past year, while the company is targeting a 30% increase in output in 2026, bringing annual production to approximately 1 million pieces.



Mahmoud El Zenouki, Chief Executive Officer of Zinox El Zenouki, said the targeted growth comes as part of a comprehensive development plan currently underway, focusing on several key pillars, including expanding e-commerce sales channels, increasing the geographical footprint of products across the domestic market, and accelerating the pace of digital transformation within the company.



El Zenouki explained that the development plan includes digitizing operational systems inside factories, as well as upgrading tracking and monitoring systems across the various stages of production. These measures aim to improve operational efficiency, enhance product quality, reduce waste, and strengthen the company’s ability to meet rising market demand.



He added that the company launched a number of new stainless steel household cookware models during the current year, as part of a strategy aimed at diversifying products and offering solutions aligned with the needs of Egyptian consumers and shifting consumption patterns, whether in terms of design, quality, or practical household use.



El Zenouki noted that developing human capital represents one of the core pillars of the company’s strategy. Zinox El Zenouki is working to enhance employee efficiency through continuous training programs and the development of technical and administrative skills in line with technological advances in the household cookware manufacturing sector.



The CEO emphasized that the local market still requires further industrial investment, given the continued reliance of many major retail chains on imported products. Strengthening local manufacturing, he said, represents a genuine opportunity to reduce imports and support national industry. He added that the company focuses on delivering locally made products with high quality and competitive pricing, enabling them to compete effectively with imported alternatives in the Egyptian market.



He pointed out that Zinox El Zenouki has succeeded over the past years in entrenching this equation through its two brands, Zinox El Zenouki and Master, by offering stainless steel and ceramic household cookware that competes with imported products in both quality and price, helping meet the needs of a wide segment of consumers.



El Zenouki explained that products under the Zinox El Zenouki and Master El Zenouki brands enjoy wide distribution across all governorates, supported by a network of distributors and wholesalers nationwide, in addition to successful supply agreements with major retail chains. The company has become one of the largest suppliers of stainless steel cookware to these chains.



About El Zenouki Group



El Zenouki Group was established in 1964, based on a vision centered on continuous modernization and development, adopting the latest global systems in production lines, and applying strict quality control standards. This approach has contributed to increasing production capacity for various types of household cookware and strengthening the group’s ability to compete in both local and regional markets.



Since its inception, El Zenouki Group has played an active role in supporting the Egyptian economy through sustained investment in developing its production capabilities, expanding its industrial activities, and broadening its presence in domestic and external markets, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of national industry and creating sustainable employment opportunities.



Specializing in the manufacture of household cookware, tableware, and home appliances, El Zenouki Group relies on state-of-the-art global technologies across its production lines, while using high-quality raw materials in cooperation with leading international companies in the field. This approach has helped solidify its position in the Egyptian market and strengthen its regional presence, as the group continues to pursue expansion and growth plans in the coming years.