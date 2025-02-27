Dubai, UAE: Building on a legacy of excellence, Zimaya Properties continues to redefine urban living with its latest project, Celeste Heights by Zimaya. Following the success of Belle Reve by Zimaya launched six months ago in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and highly sought after for its premium layouts and amenities, Zimaya’s venture into Bliss Townhouses in Al Furjan further reinforced its commitment to premium living experiences in prime locations.

Having delivered numerous townhouses in Al Furjan, Celeste Heights marks Zimaya’s first residential building development in the area, offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments along with signature residences for those seeking exclusivity. Designed as a sanctuary above the city, this architectural masterpiece blends luxury, convenience, and panoramic skyline views.

At the heart of Celeste Heights are its two-level rooftop amenities, which create a skyward retreat unlike any other. Residents will enjoy an infinity pool, sky lounges, a wellness retreat, and a state-of-the-art fitness center, offering an unparalleled lifestyle of relaxation and leisure. A grand luxury lobby with co-working spaces further enhances the living experience, ensuring a seamless balance between comfort and luxury.

Strategically located in Al Furjan, the development places residents in a dynamic, well-connected neighborhood with easy access to key destinations across Dubai. With rising demand and prime positioning, Celeste Heights is set to become a coveted address for homeowners and investors alike.

Zimaya has introduced a flexible payment plan:

● 40% during construction

● 20% on handover

● 40% 40-month post-handover plan with 1% monthly payments

This structure supports buyers who may opt for a mortgage or prefer manageable monthly payments. Investors can expect strong rental returns, while early buyers benefit from an attractive launch price, starting at AED 985,000 for this high-end designer development.

The market response has been exceptional, with nearly 50% of the project reserved within just two days of launch. Industry experts also commend Zimaya’s rapid construction progress, particularly in JVC, where property values have appreciated since launch. With Celeste Heights, Zimaya Properties once again sets a new benchmark for modern living.