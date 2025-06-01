

As part of its strategic vision to offer an integrated and luxurious living experience across its projects, ZG Developments, led by Chairman Mr. Mohamed El-Sebaey, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Estadat Sports Investment Company, headed by Eng. Seif El-Waziry, to enhance the quality and integration of services at FLW Residence project in West Cairo.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Hany Abbas, Board Member of ZG Developments, and Eng. Ahmed Attia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Estadat Sports Investment, in the presence of Mr. Yasser El-Ramly, Chairman, Eng. Mahmoud El-Sebaey, Managing Director of ZG Developments, Eng. Alaa Zakzouk, Board Member of ZG Developments, and Mr. Amr El-Shereify, Assistant Chairman for Commercial Affairs at Estadat Sports Services, along with a number of executives from both companies.

For his part, Mr. Mohamed El-Sebaey, Chairman of ZG Developments, stated that this agreement reflects the company’s commitment to providing the best services to its clients and delivering true added value to its projects.

He noted that ZG Developments focuses on offering comprehensive services with the highest quality standards across all its developments. Accordingly, through this partnership, clients of the project will gain membership to the nearby City Club branch.

El-Sebaey added that Estadat Sports Investment was chosen for its strong track record and extensive expertise in sports investment and the management of clubs and sports facilities, as well as its ownership of the distinguished City Club chain, which ensures the delivery of high-quality sports, social, and entertainment services.

He stated, “This agreement will significantly boost the investment value of the FLW Residence project by providing clients with integrated sports and social club memberships. It caters to the needs of the entire family, fostering a healthy and vibrant community — especially with the City Club branch located adjacent to the project, adding even more value to residents’ everyday lives.”

El-Sebaey pointed out that FLW Residence is the latest and most prominent development by ZG Developments, strategically located in West Cairo on Al Wahat Road. The project stands out with its vast space and modern design that combines luxury with functionality.

He further disclosed that this development is a culmination of the company’s extensive experience of over 37 years in construction and development within the Egyptian real estate market.

The company's chairman explained that ZG Developments has a strong track record in delivering a wide range of residential and commercial projects in strategic locations such as New Cairo (Fifth Settlement), Nasr City, 6th of October City, Sheikh Zayed City, and the governorates of Dakahlia and Alexandria.

Among its most recent projects is a series of upscale residential communities under the name Zayed Green (1, 2, 3, and 4) as well as Teba West, located in the heart of New Zayed City.

Eng. Hany Abbas, Board Member of ZG Developments, said that the City Club facility, from which FLW Residence clients will benefit, spans a large area and will feature a comprehensive range of sports, social, and recreational activities tailored to suit all tastes and interests.

The club will also host specialized sports academies led by Olympic and world champions, aimed at nurturing talent and discovering future champions.

In terms of social and entertainment facilities, the club will include a conference hall, children’s area, mosque, retail outlets, a fully equipped gym, an e-sports center, administrative building, women’s center, cultural center, restaurant area, and a theater. All these elements are designed to create a fully integrated environment where families can make lasting memories and fulfill their aspirations, he added.

He added that the implementation of the FLW Residence project is progressing steadily according to the planned timeline, and the project has achieved excellent marketing results, reflecting clients’ trust in the quality and uniqueness of ZG Developments’ offerings. It also affirms the company’s deep understanding of its clients' needs and its commitment to delivering a fully integrated and distinctive real estate product.

For his part, Eng. Ahmed Attia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Estadat Sports Services, stated, “We are proud to partner strategically with ZG Developments to bring added value to FLW Residence clients. The nearby City Club branch, with its extensive facilities and generous space, will further strengthen our brand’s presence and impact.”

He explained that Estadat Sports Investment is an Egyptian company specialized in sports investment, as well as the organization and management of clubs and sports events. The company was initially established to manage sports facilities and has since expanded its operations to cover all sectors of sports management and investment in Egypt, while also offering consultancy and support services to Arab and African countries.

Attia added that Estadat, through its subsidiaries or directly, offers sports investment services, relying on a team of expert sports marketers and world-class Egyptian champions across various sports disciplines. The company also employs specialists in club and sports facility management to deliver sports, social, and community services at international standards.

Further, Mr. Yasser El-Ramly, Chairman of City Club, emphasized that opening a branch in West Cairo presents a valuable opportunity to drive community development in the area.

El-Ramly highlighted the club’s commitment to offering world-class facilities that foster future champions, as it has successfully done in cities and governorates across Egypt, adding that City Club’s growth and development will steadily continue.

Mr. Amr El-Sherifey, Assistant Chairman for the Commercial Sector at Estadat Sports Services, indicated that Estadat is one of the leading companies in the field of sports investment and club management.

He highlighted the strength of the company’s brand, reflected in the sports clubs it manages and the high quality of services they offer, confirmed that the company continuously evolves its operational models to meet the expectations of both investors and club members.

Nady Samir, Head of the Sales Sector at Estadat Sports Services Company, said that City Club represents the largest chain of sports clubs in Egypt, with a presence planned in 16 cities. The club is dedicated to nurturing a new generation of champions across various sports, through continuous and strong collaboration with real estate developers to offer a well-rounded lifestyle for Egyptian families.

He confirmed that the company is committed to expanding its sports and social services to more cities and regions across Egypt, with new City Club branches set to be announced soon as part of its mission to deliver inclusive, high-quality athletic and community offerings for all segments of society.