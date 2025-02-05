ZEEKR UAE partners with the prestigious tennis tournament showcasing peak performance and cutting-edge technology for its premium electric vehicle brand.

The eight days of elite tennis action will take place February 1-8, 2025, as the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open returns to the capital for the third time.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: AW Rostamani Group, representing ZEEKR, the global premium electric vehicle brand, in the UAE, has announced ZEEKR as the official automotive partner of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, a prestigious WTA 500 tournament held under the patronage of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. This partnership celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence, mirroring the power and precision of both world-class athletes and ZEEKR's state-of-the-art premium electric vehicles.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, scheduled for February 1-8, 2025, will feature 70 top-ranked female tennis players competing in singles and doubles matches at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City.

Roberto Colucci, Director of EVs at AW Rostamani Group, emphasised the synergies underlining the partnership: “At ZEEKR UAE, we are driven by a commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional experiences. This partnership with the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open perfectly aligns with our values, celebrating the power, precision, and endurance exemplified by these world-class athletes, qualities we also engineer into every ZEEKR vehicle. Furthermore, it allows us to contribute to the broader goals of the UAE's National Sports Strategy 2031, supporting the development of a vibrant sports ecosystem in the country.”

Cannon Wang, Managing Director of Middle East & Africa at ZEEKR added: “The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open partnership is a pivotal moment in ZEEKR's rewarding journey in the Middle East. We are proud of our association with the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open as the main automotive partner, showcasing our state-of-the-art electric vehicles. This partnership highlights our commitment to premium electric mobility and embodies our enthusiasm for world-class sports. Aligning with such a prestigious event is a natural fit for ZEEKR, demonstrating our leadership in innovation, craftsmanship and performance while actively participating in the excitement and competition of top-tier sports.”

Nigel Gupta, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Tournament Director, added: “We are thrilled to announce ZEEKR as the tournament’s official automotive partner, creating an impactful collaboration between one of the region’s premier sporting events and a brand which embodies performance and innovation.

“ZEEKR’s vision perfectly aligns with the long-term objectives of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, which continues to evolve at a rapid rate since the inaugural event in 2023.

“We now look forward to working closely alongside ZEEKR and delivering a memorable event for players and spectators alike.”

As part of this landmark partnership, players will experience the future of sustainable mobility, chauffeured in style and comfort in ZEEKR's cutting-edge, premium electric vehicles. ZEEKR 001 and ZEEKR X will also be on display for tournament attendees, who will have exclusive access to ZEEKR's vehicles through special activation zones and curated experiences within the expanded Tennis Village, the largest in the tournament's history. The Tennis Village will also offer a range of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and other immersive sponsor experiences.

The tournament features an impressive lineup including seven of the top 20 players globally. Defending champion Elena Rybakina, currently world number six, leads the field alongside ninth-ranked Daria Kasatkina. The event welcomes back Olympic Gold Medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, making her return after maternity leave, and Tunisian star Ons Jabeur, who returns following a shoulder injury recovery. The competitive field also includes former World number 2 Paula Badosa, Brazilian sensation Beatriz Haddad Maia, World No. 8 Emma Navarro, and rising stars Jelena Ostapenko and Diana Shnaider.

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR (NYSE: ZK) is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. ZEEKR aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and develops its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies, and electric vehicle supply chain. ZEEKR’s value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

ZEEKR operates its R&D centers and design studios in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg, and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Since ZEEKR began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered over 420,000 vehicles to date including the ZEEKR 001, ZEEKR 001 FR, ZEEKR 009 MPV, ZEEKR 7X SUV, ZEEKR X urban SUV and ZEEKR Mix. ZEEKR has announced plans to sell vehicles in global markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

About AW Rostamani Group

AW Rostamani Group is a leading multi-sector family business in the Middle East, driven by a legacy of over seven decades. Its operations span across a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel, logistics, agritech and sustainable packaging. The Group serves over 155,000 customers and 24,000 businesses annually, supported by a diverse team of more than 3,000 employees.Bottom of Form

Guided by its purpose to enrich lives across generations, AW Rostamani Group is dedicated to building purposeful businesses that meaningfully impacts people, industries and the planet. By championing innovation, sustainability, and progress, AW Rostamani Group leads transformative change - creating a future where opportunity and progress go hand in hand.

Rooted in its rich legacy and guided by its values, AW Rostamani Group continues to lead with focus on the future, nurturing partnerships and delivering excellence across its operations.

For more information, visit www.awrostamani.com.

Media contacts:

Mariam Bouraoui | Gambit Communications | mariam@gambit.ae

Tony Sidgwick | Gambit Communications | tony@gambit.ae