HANGZHOU, China- ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited ("Zeekr Group" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZK), the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group, today announced the closing of Strategic Integration Transactions with Geely entities that was previously announced on November 14, 2024. Following the completion of such transactions, Lynk & Co has become the Company's indirect non-wholly-owned subsidiary.

Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meaning as defined in the Form 6-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to the Strategic Integration Transactions on November 14, 2024.

Zeekr Group, headquartered in Zhejiang, China, is the world's leading premium new energy vehicle group from Geely Holding Group. With two brands, Lynk & Co and Zeekr, Zeekr Group aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. Utilizing its state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise, Zeekr Group is developing its own software systems, e-powertrain and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr Group's values are equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true global new energy mobility solution provider.