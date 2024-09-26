Abu Dhabi: Zayed University continues to solidify its reputation as a leading global institution in scientific research, with 12 of its faculty members honored in the prestigious 2024 Stanford/Elsevier Top 2% Scientist Ranking.

The Stanford/Elsevier Ranking, jointly developed by Stanford University and global information analytics provider Elsevier, is published annually and highlights the top 2% of the most cited scientists across the globe. The latest ranking, published in August 2024, spans 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields, recognizing top researchers who have made significant contributions to advancing academic literature.

Twelve Zayed University faculty members have earned their place on this distinguished list, including:

Professor Omar Alfandi, College of Technological Innovation

Professor Ahmed Seffah, College of Technological Innovation

Professor Asad Khattak, College of Technological Innovation

Dr. Mohammad Tubishat, College of Technological Innovation

Dr. Safa Otoum, College of Technological Innovation

Dr. Babar Shah, College of Technological Innovation

Dr. Ouns Bouachir, College of Technological Innovation

Dr. Sanaa Kaddoura, College of Technological Innovation

Dr. Zaghum Umar, College of Business

Professor Carole Ayoub Moubareck, College of Natural and Health Sciences

Dr. Jibran Iqbal, College of Natural and Health Sciences

Nishara Nizamuddin, College of Interdisciplinary Studies

Professor Michael Allen, Acting Vice President of Zayed University, emphasized the significance of this achievement: “This recognition is really a reflection of the hard work and dedication our faculty put into their research. It’s great to see their efforts being recognized on a global stage. At Zayed University, we’ve always believed in fostering an environment of excellence, and moments like these remind us of just how impactful that can be.”

Zayed University’s success in fostering world-class research aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision, which aims to cultivate an excellent education system that produces pioneering research and innovation. The university remains committed to advancing knowledge creation, empowering future generations, and contributing to the UAE’s long-term vision.

About Zayed University

Zayed University, the UAE’s flagship higher education institution, was established in 1998 and proudly bears the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. In the spirit of Sheikh Zayed, the University is a pioneer and innovator in the field of education and research. The University caters to many Emirati and international students across its full range of undergraduate and postgraduate offerings.

Led by Her Excellency Shamma Bint Sohail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development, Zayed University Board of Trustees Chairperson, the University proudly serves the needs of the Nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural progress, in its state-of-the-art campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge. The University also strives to encourage the potential and inspire the promise of all its students, whilst also accelerating change in the UAE and contributing towards the Nation’s ambitious plan for the next 50 years.

