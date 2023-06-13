Abu Dhabi, UAE: Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE which is currently under construction on Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, has announced annual funds of AED 1 million to support research on the UAE’s culture and history, and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE.

Funding priorities for the grants include research into the role of Sheikh Zayed in driving social, cultural, and economic impact; the history and archaeology of the UAE; and the country’s intangible heritage including oral history on traditions, stories, and songs. The grants will also focus on the UAE’s engagement with other countries within the Arabian Peninsula and Indian Ocean world from prehistory to the recent past.

The funding scheme aims to support both large and small grants, serving to further the research ecosystem in the UAE and empower a new generation of scholars. Researchers may apply until 15 July 2023, and grants will be announced in September. The funding is renewable for up to three consecutive years.

Applications will be reviewed by a panel compromising representatives from Zayed National Museum and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, as well as external subject matter experts, who will base decisions on criteria including the applicant’s research methodology, experience, outcomes, and relevance to the museum’s mandate.

H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, said: “The establishment of the Zayed National Museum research fund reflects our commitment to promoting and protecting our culture and heritage. This initiative seeks to unlock a wealth of untold stories about our late founder Sheikh Zayed, enlightening us on the profound impact he had on our nation’s progress and development. We are firmly dedicated to empowering the next generation, enabling them to carry forward his enduring legacy and heritage, nurturing a sense of pride and commitment for future generations.”

Dr. Peter Magee, Director of Zayed National Museum, said: “This fund reaffirms our commitment to researching and promoting UAE culture, history, and heritage by inspiring both established and junior researchers to dig deep, discover and share the UAE’s story with the world. We are excited to share this opportunity to all researchers who are interested in contributing to knowledge creation and exploring the enduring impact of Sheikh Zayed on the country he founded and the entire region.”

Interested researchers can learn more by contacting the team: research@zayednationalmuseum.ae.

Construction of Zayed National Museum has achieved significant milestones, including the completion of its unique wing structures. The distinctive atria are designed to represent the wings of a falcon, a symbol of the UAE’s national heritage – indicative of the way UAE culture and heritage is interwoven into the essence of the museum.

About Zayed National Museum

Zayed National Museum is the national museum of the United Arab Emirates. Located at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District, it celebrates the rich history, culture and stories of the UAE and the timeless values of the country’s founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose enduring example continues to guide the nation and its people today. Through its exhibitions, research and public programmes, Zayed National Museum explores the origins of the values that Sheikh Zayed embodied throughout his life and their lasting influence on the country that he founded.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fueling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae