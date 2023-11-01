Riyadh: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, represented by the Project Management Office (PMO), received three awards at the Global Project Management Summit (Global Summit 2023) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, which is organized annually by the Global Project Management Institute (PMI).

The first award was given to the Project Management Office of the Authority, which was named one of the top three project management offices in the world for 2023 (World PMO of the Year). Based on the value that project management offices offer, the award is given to companies that demonstrate excellence in organizational capabilities for project management. A total of sixty-five international organizations competed for the award, highlighting the institutional importance of facilitating the implementation of plans and formulating a vision to augment value and attain a discernible and favourable impact on the performance of the organization.

The Authority's Project Management Office was chosen in exchange for its efforts in handling numerous administrative and technical aspects. Since its establishment, the Office has continued in fulfilling its mandate to oversee transformational projects by putting best practices into practice, adhering to the Global Project Management Institute's methodology to guarantee work of the highest standard, assisting in the efficient governance of the work system, and monitoring the Authority's projects in a way that has contributed to their extraordinary success. In order to empower and invest in the Authority's human resources, stakeholders and partners are involved, training and professional development programs are adopted, employees work on ongoing development and improvement in project follow-up, performance monitoring, and ensuring that obstacles are overcome, and strengths are maintained.

Two further individual awards were given during the ceremony to Engineer Maher Aljohani, Director of Operations Department in the Project Management Office of the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. In addition to obtaining the Impact Leader award among a group of seven leaders who were picked as the most outstanding leaders among the global project management community, he was also given the Best Rising Leader Award for the world for the year 2023 by the Institute. This honor is given yearly to a young professional leader.

The Institute, the top non-profit organization in the world for professional project management membership, has honoured the Authority's team at a grand ceremony held in Atlanta, in the US state of Georgia. With the use of its scientific research and professional tools, the Institute helps over 2.9 million professionals working in most nations of the world advance their careers, increase institutional success, and foster professionalism at all levels. In addition, the Project Management Institute's globally recognized certifications and widely acknowledged standards have made it the most recognizable organization in the project management sector.

-Ends-