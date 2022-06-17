Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide, was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador for tourism for Zanzibar by the Ministry of Information, Youth, Culture and Sports.

Karkaria was among four leaders from distinguished walks chosen to help promote tourism-driven investments in the picturesque destination, off the east coast of Africa in Tanzania, through new avenues for sports, entertainment and culture.

“It is, of course, a great honour and privilege to be appointed as Goodwill Ambassador for the tourism vertical by the Ministry of Information, Youth, Culture and Sports. From the tourism perspective, I have been an ardent admirer of Zanzibar's natural beauty, its warm, hospitable, and tourism-friendly people. With this opportunity, I can personally and professionally add value to this outstanding destination, and I am sure in the years ahead, Zanzibar will make its mark in the tourism spectrum,” said Karkaria..

Zanzibar has attracted tourists from across the world for more than two decades. Its top attractions include Stone Town, its ancient city that became a designated a UNESCO Heritage Site in 2000, its vibrant beach life, surfing and water activities, and its indigenous cusine, among others.

While legendary cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar was appointed, Goodwill Ambassador for Sports, entertainment baron Kunal Kapoor was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador for Entertainment and Sheldon Santwan, Editor-in-chief & CEO – Travel Biz Monitor, was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador for the media and travel trade vertical.

VFS Global is well established in the tourism representation and promotion domain with over 10 years of experience and a global presence in 25 countries. The company provides tourism and trade support services to several of our client’s national tourism authorities by assisting them in a wide range of promotional activities for their respective destinations.

