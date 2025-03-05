Partnership shortening the time-to-market for new features and services

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – WSO2, a global leader in digital transformation technology, announces that ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions arm of Zain Group, has significantly enhanced the security and user experience of its extensive digital transformation services portfolio through the implementation of Asgardeo, WSO2’s state-of-the-art identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) solution.

Operating across the Middle East region, ZainTECH is a key driver of innovation, delivering transformative digital solutions to enterprises and governments with a focus on cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and smart city technologies. To support this mission, ZainTECH selected WSO2 to streamline its in-house authentication and authorization processes. and has since replaced its legacy system with a more flexible and robust identity management solution that enhances security and improves operational efficiency.

Crucially, this integration has enabled ZainTECH to address critical challenges in security and compliance while significantly reducing the complexity of its operations. With features such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), and customizable authentication flows, the platform has provided advanced protection for sensitive data while ensuring compliance with industry regulations. By eliminating the need for infrastructure provisioning and maintenance, Asgardeo has also freed up ZainTECH’s resources, allowing the company to redirect its efforts toward innovation and service delivery.

According to Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, “Asgardeo has significantly enhanced our security and compliance capabilities, enabling us to prioritize innovation and consistently delivering exceptional solutions service for our clients.”

The transformation has already delivered measurable benefits. Developer efforts to implement and maintain identity management functionalities have been reduced by 15%, significantly improving efficiency. The platform has also shortened the time-to-market for new features and services, enabling ZainTECH to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

“ZainTECH’s adoption of Asgardeo reflects its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge solutions to empower enterprises and governments in the MENA region. I am confident that this partnership with WSO2 will serve as the foundation for their continued growth, enabling secure, efficient, and customer-centric solutions that advance the future of digital transformation,” said Uday Shankar Kizhepat, Vice President and General Manager, WSO2.