Al Dakhil: We are proud to turn our customers’ ideas into real improvements

At National Bank of Kuwait, our customers’ voices are at the heart of everything we do. We are proud to announce a new wave of enhancements to our NBK Mobile Banking App, designed directly in response to the valuable suggestions, feedback, and concerns shared by our customers.

From improving transaction speed to simplifying navigation, every upgrade reflects our commitment to making banking smarter, faster, secure, and more convenient. These updates are more than just technical changes. They are a reflection of our ongoing responses with the clients we serve.

Streamlined User Experience

A more intuitive interface on the dashboard designed to help you find what you need without a guesswork. The main dashboard is now customized for personalized user-experience, as users are now able to rearrange the sequence of visible NBK products, hide/unhide products based on preference, and view the number of associated products, such as accounts, cards, loans, deposits, and investments.

In addition, the “Transfer Screen” dashboard on the NBK Mobile Banking App has been redesigned to be more user-friendly. Now, users can navigate easily through different transfer functions and perform transactions quickly and efficiently.

Customer Driven Design

Every change is based on what customers told us. Their convenience is our priority. With the personalization feature for Plus, Thahabi, and Privilege users, customers are now uniquely color-coded based on their package theme color, making it easy to identify what package they belong to.

Peace of Mind

Another enhancement includes creating a separate dashboard of the user’s children on the NBK Mobile Banking App, so users easily manage their children’s accounts. In addition, the user can add a nickname for their minors.

Moreover, temporary card blocking feature has been enhanced, allowing customers to block their cards at once with a single action, making the process faster, more efficient providing immediate peace of mind in urgent situations.

Commenting on these latest updates, “At NBK’s, we believe innovation begins with listening” said Mr. Mohammad Al Dakhil, AVP - Digital Business at NBK. “We are proud to turn our customers’ ideas into real improvements that make everyday banking easier and more re-assuring.”

Al Dakhil: “NBK is always keen on demonstrating its digital excellence and enriching its customers’ banking experience with innovative products and services on the NBK Mobile Banking app. Not only do we strive to meet our customers' needs, but we often exceed their expectations.”

With the latest update on NBK Mobile Banking App, customers are now easily become NBK customers. Opening an NBK account is simple and fast with fewer steps saving the trip to the branch. A simple registration, streamline approval process, takes few minutes, and the customer can enjoy the offerings of exceptional banking. NBK now offers tailored products making it easier for them to explore and benefit from the range of our services all in one place.

“This is just the beginning. We remain committed to evolving with our customers’ needs and to creating seamless digital experiences built on trust, convenience, and transparency.” Said Al Dakhil.

The NBK Mobile Banking App is available for download on the App Store, Google Play Store, as well as Huawei App gallery.