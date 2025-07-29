Riyadh: Yanbu National Petrochemical Company (Yansab) recorded an 82.03% plunge in net profit to SAR 58.20 million during the first half (H1) of 2025.

The generated net profits were compared with SAR 324 million in H1-24, according to the financial results.

Revenues amounted to SAR 2.90 billion as of 30 June 2025, down 4.62% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 3.04 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) shrank to SAR 0.10 in H1-25 from SAR 0.58 a year earlier.

Income Statements for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company achieved profits valued at SAR 44.50 million, marking an 80.20% YoY drop from SAR 224.80 million.

The revenues plunged by 15.86% to SAR 1.39 billion in Q2-25 from SAR 1.65 billion in Q2-24.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits hiked by 224.81% from SAR 13.70 million in January-March 2025, while revenues fell by 7.81% from SAR 1.51 billion.

Dividends for H1-25

Yansab is set to pay cash dividends valued at SAR 562.50 million for H1-25 on 11 September. The company will disburse SAR 1 per share for 562.50 million eligible shares.

