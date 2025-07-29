Ardian, a private investment firm with $180 billion in assets under management and supervision across its private equity, real assets and private credit platforms, has announced the launch of an evergreen fund - SICAV RAIF - domiciled in Luxembourg, exclusively available for professional investors globally.

The Fund will seek to leverage a highly diversified, global portfolio of private assets managed by GPs across sectors, geographies, and company sizes, aiming to generate long-term value whilst mitigating risk and J-Curve effects.

Through Ardian Access, investors now have flexible access to the investment group’s secondaries, primaries and direct co-investment platforms, which collectively manage close to $110 billion in assets under management.

Ardian Access, is a differentiated solution for investors looking to access private markets and diversify their existing exposure.

Ardian launched the fund in partnership with iCapital, the global fintech platform shaping the future of investing.

The company will leverage iCapital’s full suite of servicing and technology solutions for evergreen funds to provide wealth managers and their clients with efficient access to alternative investment opportunities via Ardian Access.

Ardian’s secondaries team has executed more than $40 billion in secondary transaction volume in the past four years, while its co-investment team has invested alongside sponsors in more than 140 selected portfolio companies to date. Additionally, both teams have managed consecutive generations of diversified portfolios.

Through Ardian Access investors gain exposure to:

*Ardian’s established secondaries and co-investment strategies, underpinned by a “buy what we know” investment approach focusing on high-quality sponsors and assets, as well as its comprehensive proprietary database spanning more than 650 GPs, 1,600 funds, and 10,000 portfolio companies, which enables Ardian to identify and assess potential opportunities.

*Ardian’s global secondaries and co-investment teams comprising more than 125 professionals in 20 offices across the globe, which have built robust and trusted partnerships with a broad network of GPs, LPs, and portfolio company management teams and also

*Accessible investment minimums of €100,000 and immediate capital deployment from day one, aiming to maximize compounding and limit cash drag.

"Private clients are an important and fast‑growing group of investors that account for more than half of Ardian’s LPs by number. Ardian Access represents our continued commitment to providing private investors with scalable investment solutions that allow them to take advantage of Ardian’s market leading strategies," remarked Jan Philipp Schmitz - Executive Vice President, Ardian.

"Our Private Wealth Solutions team is experiencing significant growth as private investors and wealth managers seek greater exposure to the private markets, and we expect this will continue to grow in the coming years," he added.

Marie-Victoire Rozé - Deputy Co-Head of Secondaries & Primaries and Senior Managing Director, Ardian, said: "Secondaries are well suited to private wealth because they provide investors with wide diversification and can generate returns and cash flow quickly given their maturity. We have the world's largest Secondaries & Primaries platform, run alongside a significant co-investment offer, and this means we can execute the largest and most complex transactions with the highest quality GPs and underlying investments."

"Over 20% of our latest Secondaries fundraise came through private wealth channels, and we are delighted to be opening up our strategy to even more private investors through Ardian Access," he added.

Erwan Paugam - Head of Private Wealth Solutions and Managing Director, said: "We are at an inflection point for private capital, with significant numbers of private investors now able to access private capital to diversify their portfolios and generate attractive, long-term returns."

"In line with this megatrend, the Ardian Access platform provides private investors with access to the same deals that Ardian has sourced for institutional investors since its inception almost 30 years ago. This marks a significant step to opening our deal flow to more investors," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).