Riyadh — Zain has achieved the top ‘A’ score in the global climate change disclosure cycle issued by the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

The score reflects the strength of Zain’s commitment to comprehensive governance structures and climate action linking digital expansion with environmental accountability. CDP benchmarks show that the sector average across Telecom and Data Centers stands at ‘B’, while only 30 of 252 globally disclosing telecommunications companies received an ‘A’ score, placing Zain among the sector’s leading performers.

CDP scoring covers environmental disclosure, climate governance, risk and opportunity management, and the integration of climate considerations into corporate strategy. Zain demonstrated consistent performance across these areas through a defined climate roadmap.

The recognition affirms Zain’s role in translating climate strategy into accountable, data-driven progress and reinforces its role as a responsible ICT company advancing a low-carbon digital economy. This approach is underpinned by targeted investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and responsible innovation across its network infrastructure.