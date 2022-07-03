Zain KSA has completed all arrangements and preparations to receive the pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season. All the technical requirements have been fulfilled to ensure top quality, speed, and reliability of communications and digital services offered to pilgrims in the vicinity of ​​the Great Mosque and the holy sites in Makkah and in Madina.

Zain KSA has successfully completed all technical preparations by exerting all its operational capabilities to serve the pilgrims and facilitate and improve the Hajj experience. This included expanding and improving all networks in the area of the holy sites, including the core network, the Radio Access Network (RAN), and the Wi-Fi, as well as securing the maintenance parts. Zain KSA also conducted service evaluations and field examinations and increased its capacity across more than 40,000 points and locations around the holy sites. All operations were digitized to increase performance and quality indicators, while cyber security was enhanced with continued risk assessments performed. The Company also simulated various potential incident scenarios to ensure instant response to incidents that may affect network services.

Zain KSA's preparations for this year's Hajj season were highlighted during a visit by the Governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission, Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi to Zain KSA’s headquarters in the holy sites leading a delegation from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and the CITC. H.E. Dr. Al-Tamimi was briefed on Zain KSA’s preparations for the Hajj season and the advanced communication experience that it is committed to delivering.

In his remarks, Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, Zain KSA CEO, stated: “We are extremely proud to serve the pilgrims and provide the best digital services to them and to all the groups and teams of all the sectors operating in the areas of the Holy Mosque and the holy sites, in line with the directives of our astute leadership. At Zain KSA we collaborate closely with the relevant authorities and our success partners, namely the MCIT and the CITC, serving the objectives of the Doyof Al Rahman Program in enhancing the religious and cultural experience of pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques and the holy sites and facilitating their spiritual journey with the best technologies. We will continue to cooperate with all our partners in developing and advancing our services in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the aspirations and directives of our wise leadership.”

