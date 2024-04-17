Zain KSA, the leading telecommunications and digital services provider, has launched the first 100% Saudi made fleet management system for the business sector. This comprehensive solution incorporates state-of-the-art tracking devices designed, manufactured, and assembled locally. Leveraging the advanced capabilities of Zain Cloud and hosting all data locally, Zain KSA becomes the first telecom operator in the Kingdom to offer a fleet management solution for the 'Made in Saudi' Program.

The Fleet Management System is a comprehensive cloud-based platform that helps businesses of all sizes streamline their logistics operations, improve travel routes, and reduce fuel consumption, thereby lowering carbon emissions, safeguarding the environment, and promoting sustainability. By offering real-time GPS tracking, this innovative system enhances road safety and security across the transportation and logistics sectors, empowering decision-makers with crucial insights through comprehensive reports based on accurate data. This allows for informed decisions that boost operational efficiency and save costs.

Commenting on the milestone, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, Chief Business and Wholesale Officer at Zain KSA said: "We are proud to be the first telecommunications and digital services provider to offer an integrated solution designed and developed in the Kingdom, aligning with our sustainability strategy of supporting local content. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to the aspirations of our astute leadership and Saudi Vision 2030, promoting the digital economy and localizing technology. At Zain KSA, we are steadfast in our commitment to building a robust technology ecosystem that leverages digitization and automation to empower the Kingdom's productive, service, and logistics sectors. The Fleet Management System is a direct result of this commitment, and we take immense pride in being at the forefront of companies providing 100% national digital solutions, joining hands to bolster our cherished homeland and uphold its prosperity.”

‘Made in Saudi’ is a national program that supports homegrown goods and services, building a trusted brand for consumers. By positioning national products and services as a preferred choice and enhancing consumer loyalty, the program aims to activate the role of Saudi-made goods in bolstering non-oil GDP. This serves the economic goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to increase revenue diversification and enhance national products in accordance with the highest standards of reliability and excellence.

Zain KSA has recently secured the HRSD Labor Award for Talent Localization in the ICT sector in recognition of its pioneering efforts and achievements in empowering innovation and development in the sector through a dynamic and youthful national workforce. Demonstrating its commitment to local talent and innovation, Zain KSA has also signed a strategic partnership agreement with Pioneers Systems, the renowned Saudi company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and assembly of electronic circuits, aiming to develop Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and localize specialized products and expertise in this field to achieve sustainability of innovation in the Kingdom’s communications and digital services sector, ultimately contributing to increasing the sector’s local content percentage.