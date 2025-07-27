With revenues Reaching SAR 5.344 Billion

Zain KSA, a leading provider of telecommunications and digital services in Saudi Arabia, announced its financial results for the first half of 2025. The Company reported a 5% year-on-year growth in total revenues to SAR 5.344 billion. This drove a 28% y-o-y surge in net profit, reaching SAR 220 million for the period. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also rose by 7%, to SAR 1.664 billion.

These results reflect the Company’s sustained positive financial performance, driven by revenue from growing business operations and ongoing investments that aim to deliver a superior user experience. The sustained growth stems from Zain KSA’s expanding portfolio of 5G products, solutions, and services. This is also a result of the broader reach of 4G and 5G networks across the Kingdom, as well as a higher demand for direct consumer offerings, particularly through the all-digital service Yaqoot. The Company continues to see strong performance from its investments in adjacent markets, including FinTech, led by the increasing demand for services offered by Tamam.

Commenting on the results, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman AlSadhan, CEO of Zain KSA, stated: “Innovation and progress centered on national and human development are at the heart of Zain KSA’s strategy. Our commitment is to support nationwide progress and enrich the lives of people, and we place these priorities at the forefront of every strategic investment, in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s economic, social, and digital goals.”

AlSadhan added: “Our H1 2025 financial results reaffirm the continued growth of our operations and financial metrics, anchored in sustainability and effective governance. This performance has further cemented our position as the telecoms and digital services provider of choice in the Kingdom. During Hajj season 1446H, Zain KSA demonstrated its digital leadership by enhancing pilgrims’ experiences through AI-powered services, delivering a truly exceptional digital journey backed by our advanced 5G infrastructure. We began deploying 5G Stand-Alone network over the 600 MHz low band and successfully extended 4G and 5G coverage within Riyadh’s Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Tunnel, one of the longest tunnels in the Middle East.”

“Within Zain KSA, we remain focused on building a healthy, sustainable workplace that prioritizes employee wellbeing and supports professional growth. Our efforts were honored at the Council of Health Insurance (CHI) Excellence Awards 2024, where we received two accolades for Best Employer Health & Wellbeing Program for Large Enterprises and Health Awareness Excellence for Large Enterprises.”

Committed to delivering a best-in-class digital experience, Zain KSA has launched a pioneering service enabling visitors to Saudi Arabia to register and verify their SIM cards through Yaqoot, using the Ministry of Interior’s ‘Absher’ app authentication service (WTHIQ). This innovative integration makes Yaqoot the first digital telecom service in Saudi Arabia to offer online SIM verification.