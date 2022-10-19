Zain KSA has announced its partnership with the Wala Plus employee and customer engagement program designed to help companies enhance their brand loyalty. Through this partnership, Zain KSA will offer its products and services via the Wala Plus application, including packages and in-app promo codes.

Commenting on the partnership, Zain KSA’s Chief Sales Officer, Eng. Maher bin Mohammed Al Fawaz, stated: “This step is part of Zain KSA’s strategy to empower a digitally-literate community by providing all segments of society with digital products and services and offering them the best telecommunications and internet experience. Through Wala Plus, we are adding a new distribution channel to accelerate the expansion of our products and services and make it easier to reach customers. This partnership plays an important part in Zain KSA’s plan to support local content and encourage national small and medium-sized companies to grow and prosper within an integrated framework that benefits individuals, the business sector and the overall economy. Based on this approach, we will make sure to provide Wala Plus with the best deals and exclusive benefits and provide the necessary support to enable the Program to achieve its goals of promoting happiness and loyalty. We will also enable Wala Plus subscribers to have a better experience thanks to our 5G network, which provides high speed, efficiency, and reliability.”

Zain KSA has been awarded the Local Content Certificate for 2021 by the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority in recognition of its commitment to the highest local content spending rates.

-Ends-