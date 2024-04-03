A signing ceremony was held between Ali Mustafa, Chief B2B & Wholesale Officer at Zain Bahrain, and Mr. Mohamed Khalaf, Managing Director of The Domain Hotel to mark the partnership.

Manama, Bahrain – Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced a strategic partnership with The Domain Hotel to enhance guest internet connectivity and convenience. This collaboration sets a new standard for guest connectivity in the region, aligning perfectly with the Bahraini spirit of hospitality and contributing significantly to the goals of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

Through this innovative partnership, The Domain Hotel becomes the first 5-star luxury hotel in the region to offer guests exceptional telecommunication services directly at the reception desk. Guests can now enjoy seamless mobile connectivity upon arrival with eSIM capabilities, eliminating the need to acquire a physical SIM card. Additionally, portable Wi-Fi devices will be available for those who require a reliable internet connection throughout their stay.

The signing ceremony was held between Ali Mustafa, Chief B2B & Wholesale Officer at Zain Bahrain, and Mr. Mohamed Khalaf, Managing Director of The Domain Hotel. This partnership builds upon Zain Bahrain's longstanding relationship with The Domain Hotel, which includes a variety of existing services and exciting future projects.

Ali Mustafa Chief B2B & Wholesale Officer at Zain Bahrain Said: "This partnership reflects Zain Bahrain's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our clients and their guests. By prioritizing technological advancements like eSIM and portable Wi-Fi, we aim to revolutionize the traveler experience and further solidify Bahrain's position as a leading business and leisure destination in the Middle East."

Mohamed Khalaf Managing Director at The Domain Hotel and Spa: Expressed his enthusiasm for the groundbreaking initiative. He stated, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Zain Bahrain, which showcases our commitment to providing unmatched convenience and connectivity for our valued guests. This collaboration will significantly ease the journey for tourists coming to Bahrain by connecting them immediately to the internet, thereby enhancing their overall experience in the Kingdom. Our aim is to ensure that, from the moment our guests step into The Domain Hotel, they feel connected and at ease, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the rich cultural and hospitality heritage of Bahrain."

This partnership underscores Zain Bahrain's commitment to exceeding client expectations and driving technological advancements within the hospitality sector.

