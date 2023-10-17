Held indoors within the inviting lobby of Zabeel House, the market will transform into a vibrant hub of eclectic assortment of items spanning from jewellery and desserts to skincare products.

Dubai, UAE: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, the ultimate lifestyle boutique hotel hangout, is set to host the fifth edition of “Not Just for Vegans”, a popular plant-based market. Returning on October 29 from 12 pm to 6 pm, the market promises a unique experience for vegans and the plant-curious alike.

Transforming the hotel's lobby into an eco-conscious haven, the Vegan Market at Zabeel House offers a curated selection of sustainable and vegan brands, ranging from desserts, handmade sauces, and vegan confectionery to accessories, jewellery, and skincare products. The indoor setting ensures visitors can enjoy the vibrant atmosphere while staying cool.

Marcus Sutton, General Manager of Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, said, "The Vegan Market highlights our dedication to the community and demonstrates our endorsement of local businesses. Sustainability is central to our mission, and promoting high-quality, plant-based/vegan products resonate with our core values. Our visitors have enthusiastically embraced this initiative and we are looking forward to host editions of the vegan market."

In addition to the vegan market, culinary delights await at the hotel's esteemed dining establishments – Social Company, LAH LAH, and the newly launched 42 Midtown. The menu features a tempting array of vegan options, including vegan pizza, burger, and pasta, ginger miso tofu soup, vegan rolls, dumplings, a flavourful vegan burger, papaya chia pudding, and braised eggplant tofu.

The Vegan Market at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, serves as a community hub, bringing together local businesses and engaging both vegans and non-vegans. This market not only offers eco-friendly and sustainable products but also supports the community by providing a platform for local enterprises to showcase their offerings and enhance brand visibility.

About Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens:

Born in Dubai, Zabeel House by Jumeirah™, The Greens, is an eclectic boutique hotel located in the heart of a vibrant neighbourhood, The Greens. High on design, low on complexity, the hotel offers brilliant basics and unexpected extras. Set in an upscale, casual environment, guests can also expect a touch of the instinctive hospitality that has become second nature from the creators of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

About the Onyx:

The Onyx project was developed by Ishraqah for Development, a leading UAE developer which has been established as a result of a strategic alliance between Al Zahran Group and Bin Mahfouz Group, two prominent business groups in the Gulf region. Ishraqah and its sister companies have a portfolio of real estate developments and investments worth over AED 5 billion spread across the UAE, KSA and other international markets.

Located in Onyx Tower 3 in the Greens, the hotel sits in the heart of ‘social Dubai’. Slightly off the tourist trail, this is the ideal mid-way stop between popular areas such as Dubai Marina and JLT, right on the cusp of Sheikh Zayed Road. With Dubai Media City just a skip away, it combines the best of creative businesses and social life in one vibrant neighbourhood. It’s just as easy to step into a pulse of the city as it is or step out of it.

