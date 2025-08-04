Manama, Bahrain – Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group (YBA Kanoo) has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the ISO 27001:2022 certification, reflecting its ongoing commitment to strengthening information security, enhancing internal systems, and aligning with international standards. This certification underscores the Group’s dedication to protecting its data assets and maintaining the trust of its clients, partners, and stakeholders.

The implementation of ISO/IEC 27001:2022 not only reinforces YBA Kanoo’s internal controls but also improves operational efficiency by reducing time, cost, and risks associated with human error. It also demonstrates the company’s commitment towards maintaining robust and resilient security practices.

In line with its core values and commitment to staying ahead of evolving global standards, YBA Kanoo is exploring additional initiatives to further strengthen its information security posture. This includes investing in advanced security technologies across the group.

Looking ahead, YBA Kanoo remains committed to continuous improvement and the adoption of advanced security practices. The Group continues to align with global standards, investing in new technologies, and promoting a culture of accountability to protect stakeholder interests and support long-term operational excellence.