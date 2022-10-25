Dubai: YOUGotaGift, the Middle East’s leading marketplace for gift cards, is teaming up with the shopping and payment app, Tabby, to extend the ability for consumers to use Tabby’s flexible payment solutions to spread out the cost of their purchases into interest-free payments.

Shoppers in UAE and KSA can now Buy Now, Pay Later through Tabby on the YOUGotaGift mobile app. This functionality will soon be available on the YOUGotaGift website.

As consumers expect increased flexibility in how they gift, shop, and pay throughout their everyday purchases, this new partnership will bring new ways for shoppers to plan their occasions such as birthdays, holidays, weddings, housewarmings, etc., by extending their ability to defer and pay across YOUGotaGift’s gift card marketplace of more than 700 brands. It will also enable the integration into YOUGotaGift’s vast network of leading global brands, including categories ranging from online shopping to electronics, beauty, retail fashion, hypermarkets, digital entertainment, and more.

Commenting on the partnership, Husain Makiya, CEO at YOUGotaGift, said: “As the foremost enabler for the regional gift card industry, this partnership provides us the opportunity to unlock even greater value for our gifting and payment products. Beyond gifting, customers are increasingly utilizing eGift Cards for the purposes of budgeting or accessing offers. By combining flexible payment options with our multi-brand e-gift cards, customers will be more engaged to purchase for themselves and unlock tactical offers from their favorite brands.”

Hosam Arab, CEO at Tabby, said: “Our partnership with YOUGotaGift comes at a time when consumer adoption of Tabby as a platform is growing incredibly fast. Along with the depth and breadth of YOUGotaGift’s digital gift card options, the added benefit of convenient and flexible payments through Tabby will now enable more consumers to find the right products and amazing deals without any added financial hassle.”

When paying at YOUGotaGift through Tabby, customers will access a transparent payment schedule with no interest or hidden fees before making their first payment. After completing their purchases through Tabby, YOUGotaGift customers will receive an email with the payment schedule to view at any time and timely reminders of upcoming payments.

Driven by the motto “Simply Happy,” YOUGotaGift recently refreshed core elements of its visual identity to be more flexible and representative of its business lines. The reveal of the new identity marks the latest milestone as YOUGotaGift evolves from an e-gift card marketplace to the region’s leading provider of best-in-class business solutions for incentives and commerce.

About YOUGotaGift

YOUGotaGift is the region’s leading enabler and distributor of branded currency across a broad network of consumer and business networks. Founded in 2013, YOUGotaGift was the pioneer of the eGift Card Marketplace in MENA – by bringing gift cards into a digital marketplace, it set a new benchmark for consumer and business convenience.

With more than 700 partner brands directly integrated in online shopping, retail fashion, hypermarkets, digital entertainment, and dozens of other categories, YOUGotaGift delivers its eGift Cards by email, SMS, and through digital channels, including its website (www.YouGotaGift.com), mobile apps on iOS and Android, APIs, and other enterprise solutions. It has also developed the region’s first multi-brand eGift Card – the HappyYOU Card – that offers freedom of choice for its users.

Major corporates and government institutions have integrated their end-to-end digital incentives solutions with YOUGotaGift to engage employees and customers on digital rewards. With strategic operations in KSA, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and India, YOUGotaGift is a market leader in the sector in the Middle East and is poised for accelerated growth in eGift Card adoption with its rebranding – backed by innovation, the best-in-class technology, a highly experienced team with extensive domain experience, and friendly and solutions-focused customer support.

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. Over 2.5 million active users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money.

Over 8,000 global brands and small businesses, including H&M, Adidas, IKEA, SHEIN, and Bloomingdale’s use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Kuwait and has raised more than $275 million in funding from leading global and regional investors.

