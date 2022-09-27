Recognition comes amid rapid global expansion and new customer wins, with the company recording 3X growth over its previous year's revenue

Dubai: Yellow.ai, a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform trusted by 1000+ enterprises globally, today announced that it has been named a Major Contender for the second consecutive year in Everest Group’s Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The company has also been recognised as a Star Performer in the report. With a strong focus on expanding its global footprint, Yellow.ai has seen an exponential increase in its customer base, recording 3X growth over its previous year's revenue.

For this year's report, Everest Group evaluated 26 Conversational AI technology vendors based on their capabilities and market offerings. Yellow.ai is one of only three vendors designated as a Star Performer, and saw a sharp improvement in its overall capabilities from the 2021 assessment.

“We are humbled to have been recognized as a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This recognition highlights our advanced platform capabilities that help our clients drive elevated customer and employee experiences at scale. In the last two years, we have rapidly expanded across markets and our Conversational AI solutions have seen tremendous response from global enterprises across industries. We continue to deliver on our promise of cutting-edge innovation through the disruptions we're bringing to the market. A testament to that is our recently launched proprietary DynamicNLP™, a first in the enterprise Conversational AI space, enabling organizations to save time, effort, and operational cost while accelerating their go-live strategy,” said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Cofounder, Yellow.ai.

Powered by Dynamic AI agents, Yellow.ai enables businesses to offer enriching, delightful, and personalized interactions with their customers and employees across their preferred choice of channel, language, and time. The company’s platform is industry and function-agnostic, which means it can support any conversational AI scenario, including marketing, customer support, conversational commerce, and employee experiences across HR, ITSM, Procurement, Finance, and Corporate Communications. Supporting 135+ languages, the platform helps enterprises to hyper-automate customer and employee experiences across text and voice-based channels like Telephony, Google Assistant, Alexa, Web, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Google Business Messages, Apple Business Chat, WeChat, LINE, Telegram etc. Yellow.ai’s recently launched DynamicNLP™ enables enterprises to go-live within minutes with an intent accuracy of over 97%.

Learn more: Everest Group Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI Platform, enabling enterprises to unlock business potential at scale. The platform is trusted across 85+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino’s, Sephora, Hyundai, MG Motors, Biogen International, Edelweiss Broking, Siemens Limited, Food Panda, Carrefour, Kuwait Food Company (Americana), Choithrams, Amouage Oman, Arabian Radio Network, Bharat Petroleum, Waste Connections US and Tata. Powered by Dynamic AI agents for enterprises, the company aims to deliver human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement at scale, through its no-code platform. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and G2 as a leader, the company has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.

Visit www.yellow.ai for more information. Contact us at contact@yellow.ai