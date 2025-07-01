Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s leading waterpark, has officially opened the doors to its highly anticipated expansion today, making the water’s greatest playground even greater. Spanning 13,445sqm, the all-new area invites guests to dive into the “Lost City,” an exciting continuation of the waterpark’s original story, ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl’.

The launch follows a spectacular grand opening event held on June 30, attended by HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi and Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Miral, alongside VIP guests, media, and influencers.

Bringing a bold new chapter of fun and immersion, the expanded area introduces more than 20 new rides, slides, and experiences, alongside a brand-new dining venue, elevating Yas Waterworld’s offerings to over 60 world-class rides, slides and attractions. From heart-pounding thrills to family-friendly splash zones, the diverse mix of additions enhances the park’s appeal to families, friends, and adventure-seekers alike, ensuring unforgettable moments filled with discovery, excitement, and non-stop fun.

Among the new experiences is Al Falaj Race, the region’s first side-by-side dueling tube raft ride, promising fast-paced drops and competitive twists. For those seeking action, Bahamut’s Rage delivers an exhilarating log flume journey packed with splashes and surprises. Meanwhile, younger guests can enjoy Al Sahel Junior, the region’s first mini zero-gravity boomerango ride featuring exciting drops, winding slides, and vertical zooms for a splash-filled, high-energy adventure.

Other new additions include Al Mafras, a desert-themed water slide with a splash landing, and Red Dunes, a twisting enclosed aqua tube slide designed for younger thrill-seekers. Moreover, the Dawwama Junior offers a scaled-down version of the iconic ride, bringing its excitement to little ones through mini vortexes and quick descents. For shared adventures, families can navigate Mataha Madness, a raft that disorients and delights with every twist, or experience the spin-powered rush of Sadaf Swirl, the region’s first high-speed raft ride.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: YasWaterworldYasIsland.com.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, the expansion of Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, operated by Miral Experiences, is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

The opening of the highly anticipated phase one expansion makes Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi home to more than 60 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, in addition to a diversity of seasonal events and shows, which guests can enjoy creating new memories with every visit.

This monumental phase of the waterpark’s development, spanning 13,445sqm, significantly enhances its world-class offerings, adding an exhilarating collection of more than 20 new rides, slides and experiences, including region-firsts, and a new dining experience. The expansion also introduces a “Lost City” theme, a continuation of the park’s original story ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl.’

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi took home over 65 accolades from prestigious industry entities. Most recently it received the second consecutive title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park’ at the World Travel Awards 2023 and 2024 respectively. Additionally, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi was named ‘Best Water Park’ at the International Travel Awards.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

